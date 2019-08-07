- source
- Courtesy of Sophie Hoeller
- Cats are adorable, but even furry felines have less-than-photogenic moments.
- Whether they’re mid-clean or post-meal, cats have been known to take some really bad (and really funny) photos.
Between their sweet purring, soft fur, and independent streak, cats are among our most beloved pets. But even these adorable animals have less attractive moments.
Here are 19 hilarious photos of cats taken at the wrong time.
After chasing a cockroach around the apartment, Scooby decided it was time for a nap.
- Courtesy of Aylin Woodward
Scooby is a 1-year-old Lilac point Siamese.
Diego likes to air out his belly where people are walking.
- Courtesy of Meg Teckman Fullard
Diego, 7, was adopted in Hong Kong and likes to “chill in the middle of the floor,” according to owner Meg Teckman Fullard. You can follow his exploits on Instagram.
Kodi “sleeps funny,” said owner Gwenn Flores.
- Courtesy of Gwenn Flores
It’s not totally clear what’s happening here, but apparently Gwenn Flores’ 4-month-old brown tabby Kodi “sleeps funny.”
“We were watching TV and arguing about what to get for dinner,” said Rachel Gillett about this photo of her cat, Evie. “Evie wanted sushi, I wanted pizza. So Evie challenged me to an arm wrestling contest.”
- Courtesy of Rachel Gillett
“The sushi was pretty good, I guess,” said Gillett.
Here’s Porkchop getting comfortable in his new home just days after being rescued.
- Courtesy of Jessica Lee
Porkchop is a domestic short hair and he’s likely only a few months old in this photo.
Franzi is “usually a very elegant lady who takes great pride in her appearance,” said owner Sophie-Claire Hoeller.
- Courtesy of Sophie Hoeller
However, sometimes 8-year-old Franzi “gets a little too comfortable,” says Hoeller.
Here’s Diana listening to (or being forced to listen to) techno.
- Courtesy of Uma Sharm
Diana, who’s 7 years old and shares an Instagram account with brother Scott, looks more like a country music girl.
Uhura’s “taking a snooze on her face as she’s occasionally known to do,” said owner Kenn Jones.
- Courtesy of Kenn Jones
Uhura is 7 years old, and “we were told she is a buff-tortie,” said Jones.
“Sometimes she lounges in the sun patch, but I wouldn’t call that lounging,” said Caitlin Harper of her cat, Squeaky.
- Courtesy of Caitlin Harper
Squeaky’s a 7-year-old tuxedo and was “literally doing nothing” in this photo, said Harper. She was “just staring at the ground, hunched over like that.”
“What a Gremlin.”
Joni had just eaten or was about to get fed in this photo, clearly enthused about food either way.
- Courtesy of Benjamin Nigh
Joni’s a 3-year-old Bombay black cat with her own Instagram account. She loves “rolling in dirt and yelling at her father,” says owner Benjamin Nigh.
Here’s Lady mid-yawn AND mid-stretch.
- Courtesy of Ellen Hoffman
“Lady is an almost 3-year-old Scottish Fold,” said Hoffman, who keeps an Instagram of Lady’s exploits. “She’s a very good traveler and loves visiting her ‘country house’ (aka my boyfriend’s parents’ house) in NJ.”
Wally likely did not mean to get stuck in this plastic cup.
- Courtesy of Antonio Villas-Boas
Wally is 8 years old and a domestic american shor thair.
This is Nisha Stickles’ cat Tzar hogging the Xbox remote.
- Courtesy of Nisha Stickles
Tzar is a 3-year-old black tabby.
Here’s Luca, lounging and mid-yawn.
- Courtesy of Paige DiFiore
Luca was only four weeks old in this picture.
Here’s Papaya, making sure she doesn’t miss a spot.
- Courtesy of Sally Kaplan
Papaya’s a 5-year-old adopted short-hair. Kaplan said she and her partner actually belong to Papaya.
Wally was also not keen on its shower.
- Courtesy of Antonio Villas-Boas
Penny likes to get close to the camera.
- Courtesy of Jennifer Dunn
Penny is 4 years old and knows about her good side.
Here’s Freddie Mercury celebrating Leo season.
- Courtesy of Danielle Sinay
Freddie Mercury is 3.5 months old and a tuxedo cat. He and his sister, Wilhelmina Scream, were born in owner Danielle Sinay’s backyard. Sinay got him festive for Leo season because “celebrating heritage is important,” she said.
This is an unhappy Sebby shortly after getting neutered.
- Courtesy of Gili Malinsky
Sebby is 3 years old and spent three days staring at the walls in owner Sam Ortt’s room post-neutering.
