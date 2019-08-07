caption Here’s Franzi at a less-than-flattering moment. source Courtesy of Sophie Hoeller

Between their sweet purring, soft fur, and independent streak, cats are among our most beloved pets. But even these adorable animals have less attractive moments.

Here are 19 hilarious photos of cats taken at the wrong time.

After chasing a cockroach around the apartment, Scooby decided it was time for a nap.

caption Aylin Woodward’s cat Scooby. source Courtesy of Aylin Woodward

Scooby is a 1-year-old Lilac point Siamese.

Diego likes to air out his belly where people are walking.

caption Meg Teckman Fullard’s cat Diego. source Courtesy of Meg Teckman Fullard

Diego, 7, was adopted in Hong Kong and likes to “chill in the middle of the floor,” according to owner Meg Teckman Fullard. You can follow his exploits on Instagram.

Kodi “sleeps funny,” said owner Gwenn Flores.

caption Gwenn Flores’ cat Kodi. source Courtesy of Gwenn Flores

It’s not totally clear what’s happening here, but apparently Gwenn Flores’ 4-month-old brown tabby Kodi “sleeps funny.”

“We were watching TV and arguing about what to get for dinner,” said Rachel Gillett about this photo of her cat, Evie. “Evie wanted sushi, I wanted pizza. So Evie challenged me to an arm wrestling contest.”

caption Rachel Gillett’s cat Evie. source Courtesy of Rachel Gillett

“The sushi was pretty good, I guess,” said Gillett.

Here’s Porkchop getting comfortable in his new home just days after being rescued.

caption Brian Lee’s cat Porkchop. source Courtesy of Jessica Lee

Porkchop is a domestic short hair and he’s likely only a few months old in this photo.

Franzi is “usually a very elegant lady who takes great pride in her appearance,” said owner Sophie-Claire Hoeller.

caption Sophie-Claire Hoeller’s cat Francesca, aka Franzi. source Courtesy of Sophie Hoeller

However, sometimes 8-year-old Franzi “gets a little too comfortable,” says Hoeller.

Here’s Diana listening to (or being forced to listen to) techno.

caption Ruyin Tsai’s cat Diana. source Courtesy of Uma Sharm

Diana, who’s 7 years old and shares an Instagram account with brother Scott, looks more like a country music girl.

Uhura’s “taking a snooze on her face as she’s occasionally known to do,” said owner Kenn Jones.

caption Kenn Jones’ cat Uhura. source Courtesy of Kenn Jones

Uhura is 7 years old, and “we were told she is a buff-tortie,” said Jones.

“Sometimes she lounges in the sun patch, but I wouldn’t call that lounging,” said Caitlin Harper of her cat, Squeaky.

caption Caitlin Harper’s cat Squeaky. source Courtesy of Caitlin Harper

Squeaky’s a 7-year-old tuxedo and was “literally doing nothing” in this photo, said Harper. She was “just staring at the ground, hunched over like that.”

“What a Gremlin.”

Joni had just eaten or was about to get fed in this photo, clearly enthused about food either way.

caption Benjamin Nigh’s cat Joni. source Courtesy of Benjamin Nigh

Joni’s a 3-year-old Bombay black cat with her own Instagram account. She loves “rolling in dirt and yelling at her father,” says owner Benjamin Nigh.

Here’s Lady mid-yawn AND mid-stretch.

caption Ellen Hoffman’s cat Lady. source Courtesy of Ellen Hoffman

“Lady is an almost 3-year-old Scottish Fold,” said Hoffman, who keeps an Instagram of Lady’s exploits. “She’s a very good traveler and loves visiting her ‘country house’ (aka my boyfriend’s parents’ house) in NJ.”

Wally likely did not mean to get stuck in this plastic cup.

caption A cat stuck in a cup. source Courtesy of Antonio Villas-Boas

Wally is 8 years old and a domestic american shor thair.

This is Nisha Stickles’ cat Tzar hogging the Xbox remote.

caption Nisha Stickles’ cat Tzar. source Courtesy of Nisha Stickles

Tzar is a 3-year-old black tabby.

Here’s Luca, lounging and mid-yawn.

caption Paige DiFiore’s cat Luca. source Courtesy of Paige DiFiore

Luca was only four weeks old in this picture.

Here’s Papaya, making sure she doesn’t miss a spot.

caption Sally Kaplan’s cat Papaya. source Courtesy of Sally Kaplan

Papaya’s a 5-year-old adopted short-hair. Kaplan said she and her partner actually belong to Papaya.

Wally was also not keen on its shower.

caption A cat after a shower. source Courtesy of Antonio Villas-Boas

Penny likes to get close to the camera.

caption Jim Dunn’s cat Penny. source Courtesy of Jennifer Dunn

Penny is 4 years old and knows about her good side.

Here’s Freddie Mercury celebrating Leo season.

caption Danielle Sinay’s cat Freddie Mercury. source Courtesy of Danielle Sinay

Freddie Mercury is 3.5 months old and a tuxedo cat. He and his sister, Wilhelmina Scream, were born in owner Danielle Sinay’s backyard. Sinay got him festive for Leo season because “celebrating heritage is important,” she said.

This is an unhappy Sebby shortly after getting neutered.

caption Sam Ortt’s cat Sebby. source Courtesy of Gili Malinsky

Sebby is 3 years old and spent three days staring at the walls in owner Sam Ortt’s room post-neutering.

