20 shows to watch on Hulu and Netflix now if you need a good laugh

“The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Superstore” are ridiculous workplace sitcoms.

“Drunk History” and “Nathan For You” contain elements of reality elevated to wildly funny extremes.

“New Girl,” “Broad City,” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” are centered on hilarious, heartwarming friendships.

If you’ve already tried baking your own bread and whipping up Dalgona coffee, Hulu and Netflix offer plenty of lighthearted shows to keep you entertained while staying home.

Here are 20 funny shows that can make even the dullest of days a little better.

“Community” follows a group of students at an absurd community college as they take classes like “Can I Fry That?” and “Grifting 101.”

“Community” is a hilarious show full of self-referential parodies and side-splitting gags, but it also has a lot of heart. Each member of the ensemble cast is a comedic genius.

Where to watch: Hulu

“The Office” remains a classic.

The ultimate bingeable show, “The Office” stars Steve Carell as Michael Scott, the well-meaning but hilariously dim-witted regional manager of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. There’s a reason this show lives on in memes years after it ended.

Where to watch: Netflix until 2021, when the show moves to NBC’s own streaming service.

“Parks and Recreation” is an optimistic show with lovably quirky characters.

Structured as a mockumentary about the parks and recreation department of Pawnee, Indiana, “Parks and Rec” will make you giggle, cry happy tears, and root for its cast of charming misfits. Look out for hilarious cameos from some of America’s biggest names in politics.

Where to watch: Netflix and Hulu

Fans of “The Office” and “Parks and Rec” will probably also enjoy “The Good Place,” a comedy about what it means to be a good person.

Eleanor Shellstrop, played by Kristen Bell, wakes up to find that she has died and gone to “The Good Place,” a non-denominational heaven. The constant plot twists will keep you guessing, and the hilarious jabs at human nature will keep you laughing.

Where to watch: Hulu

Another lighthearted show about workplace antics, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” follows police officers in Brooklyn’s 99th precinct.

When Fox canceled “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” in 2018, celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mark Hamill rallied support to save the show, which was then picked up by NBC.

Where to watch: Hulu

“Superstore” is a comedic look into what working in retail is really like.

“Superstore” stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, and Colton Dunn as employees at a big box store called Cloud 9. As anyone who has worked in retail knows, customers provide plenty of comedic material.

Where to watch: Hulu

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is a sitcom about a woman who escapes a cult and starts over in New York City.

Created by Tina Fey, the show’s bubblegum aesthetic and eccentric sense of humor make this a fun watch. The opening theme will never leave your head in the best way.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Broad City” follows best friends Abbi and Ilana and their wacky adventures around New York City.

“Broad City” started as an online sketch show about a duo of stoner best friends and their shenanigans, and grew into a full-fledged sitcom produced by Amy Poehler. Abbi and Ilana’s hilarious dynamic is the bedrock of the show.

Where to watch: Netflix

In “Grace and Frankie,” two women whose husbands leave them for each other become unlikely friends.

Starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” became the longest-running show on Netflix, with 94 episodes.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is a musical dramedy with memorable musical numbers such as “Settle For Me” and “Let’s Generalize About Men.”

Rachel Bloom plays Rebecca Bunch, a successful lawyer in New York City who moves to a small suburb in California in pursuit of her old boyfriend from summer camp. Every episode contains clever, showstopping musical numbers you’ll want to listen to on repeat.

Where to watch: Netflix

In “Schitt’s Creek,” a wealthy family loses everything and has to move into a town they bought as a joke.

The show was co-created by Eugene Levy and his son Dan, who also star in it as father and son.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Bob’s Burgers” is an animated sitcom centered around the Belcher family, who own a hamburger restaurant.

Bob and Linda Belcher do their best to keep the family restaurant afloat while dealing with the competing pasta joint across the street, dodging Linda’s health inspector ex, and raising their three children.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Key & Peele” stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele in endlessly quotable comedy sketches.

Their comedic sketches range in subject matter, from politics and race in America to substitute teachers and aerobic workouts. All of them are gold.

Where to watch: Hulu

In “Drunk History,” an increasingly inebriated storyteller struggles to recap a historic event.

Reenactments of the historic events are also dubbed with the guest’s drunk ramblings. Memorable episodes include the life of Alexander Hamilton as told by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Harriet Tubman’s legacy reenacted by Octavia Spencer, and Gloria Steinem’s undercover Playboy investigation brought to life by Abbi Jacobson.

Where to watch: Hulu

In “Nathan For You,” comedian Nathan Fielder attempts to “help” struggling small businesses with terrible ideas.

“Nathan For You” straddles the line between sitcom and reality show. Nathan plays a lonely, awkward business consultant, but his impractical business solutions involve real customers and create absurd unscripted moments.

Where to watch: Hulu

“Derry Girls” is a side-splitting coming-of-age sitcom set in Derry, Northern Ireland, in the early ’90s.

The teenage characters in “Derry Girls” have a knack for getting themselves into trouble and unwittingly digging themselves in deeper to create even more chaos.

Where to watch: Netflix

“What We Do in the Shadows” is a mockumentary about vampires in Staten Island.

The series is based on the movie of the same name by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

Where to watch: Hulu

Starring Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl” follows a heartbroken Jess as she moves into an apartment with three single men.

The characters all have their distinct quirks and flaws, but their dysfunctional, adorable family unit provides plenty of laughs.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Santa Clarita Diet” is a horror-comedy in which suburban mom Sheila, played by Drew Barrymore, becomes a zombie.

Even as Sheila develops a taste for human flesh, she and her husband Joel, played by Timothy Olyphant, try to maintain a sense of normalcy.

Where to watch: Netflix

Loosely based on “Saturday Night Live,” “30 Rock” chronicles what really happens backstage at a live sketch comedy show.

The all-star cast includes Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, and Tracy Morgan, and the jokes-per-minute ratio is astounding.

Where to watch: Hulu