26 funny and inexpensive Mother’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to make her laugh

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption You know the argument was over once your mom pulled this classic reason out. source Etsy

If you’ve decided to go the funny route for Mother’s Day this year, you’ll find 26 gift options ready to make her laugh below.

They contain just the right amount of levity to keep this holiday light-hearted, while showing Mom you care for and appreciate her.

For more gifts that aren’t as funny but are still thoughtful, check out all our Mother’s Day gift guides here.

Mother’s Day is an important holiday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep it lighthearted. If you or your mom aren’t interested in the sappy, cheesy aspects of Mother’s Day, she might appreciate these funny gifts a little more. They show lots of personality, acknowledge the challenges and triumphs of being a mother, and keep things fun.

Year after year of flower bouquets, chocolates, and other stereotypical gifts later, you can try mixing it up and injecting some humor into Mother’s Day instead.

Shop the funniest Mother’s Day gifts below.

Slang flashcards

source UncommonGoods

Get your mom up to speed with all the lingo that the “youths” of today are using. This game has 50 cards to help her understand what you’re really trying to say.

An accurate desk sign

source UncommonGoods

Whether your mother is the CEO of her company, the house, or both, this sign accurately signals that she deserves attention and respect.

Wine socks

source Etsy

The message is pretty clear: if your mom is sitting back and relaxing, make sure she stays that way.

A coloring book that moms can really relate to

source Amazon

The realities of motherhood are treated with wit and levity in this coloring book that’s definitely not made for kids.

A juice cleanse she can get behind

source Sugarfina/Instagram

Made in collaboration with Pressed Juicery, Sugarfina’s green juice gummy bears are made with apple, lemon, ginger, and greens. It’s a strict daily diet, but we think it’s doable.

An enamel pin with her favorite saying

source Etsy

An enthusiastic t-shirt

source Etsy

So maybe not all moms are perfect superheroes, and that’s okay, too. This shirt’s slogan will keep her modest.

A funny card

source Etsy

There’s nothing like a sobering reminder every once in a while to put you back in your place.

A Gilmore Girls cookbook

source Amazon

The most beloved TV mother-daughter duo eat some pretty great food in the show. This cookbook of easy-to-follow recipes is perfect for “Gilmore Girls” fans.

A detailed pop culture cocktail diagram

source Pop Chart Lab

49 great drinks from works of film and literature grace this fun and affordable print, letting anyone drink along with the characters.

A makeup bag

source Etsy

This cotton canvas cosmetics bag admits that perhaps motherhood and eyeliner have more in common than we originally thought.

Bear paw oven mitts

source Amazon

With these oven mitts (with heat-resistant silicone paw pads), she’ll turn into a real mama bear.

Sheet masks that turn her into a Disney villain

source Firebox

She’ll channel her inner Ursula, Maleficent, and Cruella De Vil while wearing these refreshing, hydrating sheet masks – and maybe get a little too into character.

A comforting cooling and heating pad in the shape of a lazy sloth

source Urban Outfitters

Let this little guy relieve her pain. He can be microwaved or frozen, and contains lavender for an extra soothing effect.

A tiny kitchen appliance that works surprisingly well

source Amazon

Imagine the look on your mom’s face when you serve her breakfast in bed made using this mini waffle iron.

A game that will remind her of all the awkward family photos she’s been a part of

source UncommonGoods

This game makes its players pair famous movie lines to 160 awkward photos. If you run out of photos, try printing out your own memorable family pictures to keep the game going.

A bunch of tiny magnets

source Amazon

Today in gifts that will make her scratch her head at first: these magnetic stress relief toys that can be mashed, molded, and sculpted to any shape.

A cushion with your face plastered all over it

source Firebox

You can get your siblings in on it and gift a whole array of pillows personalized with the faces of her favorite children.

A singing egg timer

source UncommonGoods

If she’s still half-awake while making breakfast, this timer will certainly wake her up fully. It sings different tunes once the egg reaches soft-boiled, medium-cooked, and hard-boiled states.

A notebook to keep up with her busy schedule

source Ban.do

As a Very Busy Person, your mom needs a notebook to keep all her thoughts and notes organized.

A delightful tea infuser that gets her excited for summer

source Amazon

It’s not the same as actually floating out by the pool, but close enough.

Shoes with a bit of attitude

source Keds

Sassy message aside, these cushioned Keds are just plain comfortable.

A monthly cereal subscription that proves there really is a subscription for everything

source Magic Spoon

She’ll think it’s just a cute joke, until you tell her each serving of cereal has 12 grams of protein and none of the junk of classic childhood brands.

A bookmark with a literary reference any bookworm will recognize

source Etsy

It’ll be all too clear where she last left off in her book.

A collection of funny dog photos

source Black Dog & Leventhal/Instagram

If all else fails, we know these photos of dogs catching (or at least, attempting to catch) treats will illicit a few giggles.

A moss ball kit

source The Sill

While other moms are receiving flower bouquets, yours has the privilege of taking care of this fuzzy piece of green algae. You have to admit, it’s kind of endearing.