32 funny, low-pressure Valentine’s Day gifts for every relationship level

source Etsy

Valentine’s Day gifts can pose a unique challenge.

Depending on the recipient (or how long you’ve been seeing them), the traditional gifts of diamonds, surprise trips to Paris on private jets, and nightmarishly huge teddy bears may be a bit too enthusiastic. For those looking for no-pressure Valentine’s Day gifts, humor is the guiding light. And for anyone looking for a unique keepsake, you can’t go wrong with something funny either.

Below are a few of the most clever – but still useful – gifts you’ll find on the internet. Your recipient will feel cared for, and you won’t have to poll friends last-minute to find a companion for an all-expenses-paid couples vacation to the Bahamas either.

Below are 32 funny Valentine’s Day gifts to give this year:

A funny parody cookbook for ‘Fifty Shades of Chicken’

source Amazon

Edgy, boundary-pushing, and avant-garde: It’s the Fifty Shades parody cookbook. Grab it and a bottle of wine and stay in to make Valentine’s Day dinner.

A shower wine glass holder

source Urban Outfitters

A shower holder for a glass of wine is one of the most unique – and oddly thoughtful – gifts you can give, especially for anyone whose ideal night includes a bath bomb.

A complete survival kit for your next binge-watching marathon

source Barnes & Noble

The nitty-gritty survival kit for your next Netflix and Chill binge-watching marathon. Pick your favorite movie, make popcorn, and spend an ideal Valentine’s Day in.

An anatomically correct heart

source Amazon

If you can’t – or don’t want to – say it with flowers and chocolates, give an anatomical version of your heart.

A smart WiFi plug

source Amazon

What’s a greater gift than the power to control your devices without leaving the couch?

Snoop Dogg’s first-ever cookbook: ‘From Crook to Cook’

source Urban Outfitters

Snoop Dogg’s first cookbook is a new household treasure – featuring 50 of his favorite recipes from baked mac and cheese to filet mignon.

A bouquet of salami

source Food52

A bouquet of meat is nearly always preferable to a bouquet of flowers.

A brownie pan that only makes edge pieces

source Amazon

This is the 21st-century replacement for the phrase, “the greatest thing since sliced bread.” With it, they’ll get the chewy brownie piece every single time.

Fondue mugs

source Amazon

Miniature, personal-sized fondue – grab a couple long candles and a checkered table cloth and you’ve got romance.

A funny Pretzel Day card

source Etsy

What’s greater than “I love you” in an age group that grew up watching The Office? Ranking them above Pretzel Day on a Stanley scale.

Hilarious untold stories from American history

source Amazon

A hilarious collection of funny, untold stories from American history.

A chiseled corkscrew holder

source Urban Outfitters

For the art fan or the fan of classically chiseled Greek gods, this clever corkscrew is a fun and lowkey gift.

A hanging sloth planter

source Urban Outfitters

For the sloth-, planet earth-, or animal-loving partner, you can’t go wrong with a novelty hanging planter that – even if it was real – wouldn’t be able to move away much faster.

‘Game of Thrones’ alcohol

source Drizly

In case you missed it, Drizly is selling Game of Thrones alcohol, and the staff pick is this White Walker-inspired blended scotch whiskey. For as little as $29.99, you can secure the title of Best Partner of the Year with ten months to spare in 2019.

A cute card and accompanying stuffed animal

source Etsy

The stuffed animal is small enough to get a primetime placement in their room, and the sentimentality of its connection to a card will make it all the sweeter to see.

Memes made from classic art

source Urban Outfitters

For the person you share the widest meme vocabulary with, a dedicated coffee table book full of the best jokes hidden in classic art.

Plates that acknowledge eating with a beard

source Uncommon Goods

Even if you love dating someone with a beard – or having one – you’ve probably noticed that they have the same success rate of trapping food as a Venus Flytrap. Know somebody with a Civil War, Lumberjack, or 19th-century Russian author beard that’s known to take a few accidental morsels home with him? Say no more.

A hot sauce subscription

source Food52

Make it spicy all year long with a subscription to gourmet, small-batch hot sauces.

A giant keepsake of your likeness

source Amazon

This terrifying cardboard cutout has all the dazzle and grandiosity of a surprise flight to Paris, with the low price that fits a shoestring budget and/or a new relationship.

Ceramic take-out bowls

source CB2

Buy a bottle of wine and some takeout and transfer your favorite lo mein to this ceramic spoof on take-out bowls for a classy take on cozy nights spent together.

A mini waffle maker

source Urban Outfitters

Perfect for a cute breakfast for one or minimal clean-up for two. There’s also a sweetheart version available for $58 on Food52 if you’d prefer waking up to heart-shaped waffles.

An emergency stash of candy

source Etsy

For the everyday emergencies like stalled subway rides, you can be there with the catharsis of an emergency candy stash.

A punny novelty spoon

source Etsy

Cute, succinct, functional, and goes well with a family-sized box of their favorite cereal.

An adorably geeky mug

source Etsy

Put a smile on their face during their morning coffee routine with this forgivably punny mug.

Special beer labels

source Etsy

Looking for the perfectly thoughtful but lowkey gift? Valentine’s Day beer labels on some of your favorite craft beers.

A punny Kevin Malone card

source Etsy

The perfect card doesn’t exi-

A gift card they have to smash a brick to get ahold of

source Man Crates

Give your partner the freedom of a gift card but the fun of smashing through a brick to get to it. once demolished, they can choose between a host of stores for the gift card to be redeemable at. Find the full list of options here.

Generous instructional mimosa glasses

source Uncommon Goods

Forget sit-down restaurants and filet mignon. Bring over the bottles of champagne and orange juice and have yourself the kind of brunch that requires a three-hour nap afterward.

A punny poster

source Society6

Say it with your favorite cocktail garnish.

A print of animals that mate for life

source Uncommon Goods

Grab a print of creatures that mate for life. If you’re looking for something more casual, there’s another version on Society6 for $20 to check out.

A personalized saint candle

source Etsy

You call your partner a saint a million times per year. Make it official.

Soaps made from wine

source Uncommon Goods

These all-natural vegan soaps blend the notes from popular red and white wine varieties with complementary scents and oils.