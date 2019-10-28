15 hilarious vintage photos of animals from 100 years ago

- source
- Bettmann/Getty Images
- While many things have aged poorly over the past few decades, some are just as funny today.
- That, of course, includes animals engaging in what can only be described as human behavior.
- These incredible photos from 100 years ago include kittens helping out with household chores, pets in clothing, and an elephant attempting to ride a tram.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
As the days get shorter and the temperatures get colder, we could all use a little pick-me-up – and nothing elicits such pure joy as animals doing cute things.
From dogs sipping a beer to a sneaky pup stealing a kid’s ice cream, these vintage photos from the last 100 years show animals doing what they do best: making us laugh.
This little guy is a little too focused on flirting — he should be watching out for his ice cream.
- source
- Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images
This photo is entitled “Who’s Fooling Who,” by William Milnarik, of Yonkers, New York.
This guy takes loving animals to a whole new level.
- source
- Reg Speller/Getty Images
Captain Pfeiffer visited London Zoo for years and trained a giraffe to take a biscuit from his lips, seen here in 1933.
Personal hygiene is important, even for penguins.
- source
- Fox Photos/Getty Images
It’s not the only human behavior they enjoy. Penguins also love romantic strolls on the beach.
These two wiener dogs should probably be cut off.
- source
- American Stock/ClassicStock/Getty Images
Please don’t try this at home – beer isn’t good for dogs.
This tram might not be elephant-proof.
- source
- Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The elephant, named Mae West, accepts an apple from a passing tram driver while taking her morning exercise in 1936.
This kitty is ready for liftoff.
- source
- GraphicaArtis/Getty Images
This photo is from a collection of images by photographer Harry Whittier Frees.
A very happy birthday to these two kitties.
- source
- GraphicaArtis/Getty Images
This looks like a party we’d love to be invited to.
Bet you didn’t know that geese look great in glasses.
- source
- General Photographic Agency/Getty Images
Film actress Fay Webb is pictured with her pet goose circa 1925 – but geese aren’t the most friendly animals to keep as a pet. They’ve been known to attack humans.
This canine is clearly channeling Sherlock Holmes.
- source
- Bettmann/Getty Images
Just look that at that pipe and hat.
Even cats like to play house, sometimes.
- source
- Bettmann/Getty Images
This cat seems more than happy to play with this baby – but not all cats are so fond of humans.
Apparently, cats just really enjoy doing chores.
- source
- Central Press/Getty Images
They’ll even cook for you.
- source
- GraphicaArtis/Getty Images
It’d be so helpful to have such an adorable sous-chef around.
This chimp has better balance than plenty of humans.
- source
- Bettmann/Getty Images
That little puppy doesn’t seem too concerned, though.
Forget about horse racing — apparently turtle racing was where all the action was in the ’30s.
- source
- Fox Photos/Getty Images
The Lusty sisters, Diana and Zena, well-known in show-jumping circles, try out their paces on two turtles.
Of course, this is not a sport you should try today.
We wouldn’t mind our golf game getting interrupted by these cuties.
- source
- Hulton Archive/Getty Images
As per usual, these cats are simply doing whatever they please.