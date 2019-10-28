15 hilarious vintage photos of animals from 100 years ago

caption Shouldn’t it be the other way around? source Bettmann/Getty Images

While many things have aged poorly over the past few decades, some are just as funny today.

That, of course, includes animals engaging in what can only be described as human behavior.

These incredible photos from 100 years ago include kittens helping out with household chores, pets in clothing, and an elephant attempting to ride a tram.

As the days get shorter and the temperatures get colder, we could all use a little pick-me-up – and nothing elicits such pure joy as animals doing cute things.

From dogs sipping a beer to a sneaky pup stealing a kid’s ice cream, these vintage photos from the last 100 years show animals doing what they do best: making us laugh.

This little guy is a little too focused on flirting — he should be watching out for his ice cream.

caption Always keep an eye on your ice cream. source Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images

This photo is entitled “Who’s Fooling Who,” by William Milnarik, of Yonkers, New York.

This guy takes loving animals to a whole new level.

caption Move around butterfly kisses. It’s all about giraffe kisses now. source Reg Speller/Getty Images

Captain Pfeiffer visited London Zoo for years and trained a giraffe to take a biscuit from his lips, seen here in 1933.

Personal hygiene is important, even for penguins.

caption A zookeeper gives a penguin a shower from a watering can in August 1930. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

It’s not the only human behavior they enjoy. Penguins also love romantic strolls on the beach.

These two wiener dogs should probably be cut off.

caption Two pups in the 1890s enjoying a brew. source American Stock/ClassicStock/Getty Images

Please don’t try this at home – beer isn’t good for dogs.

This tram might not be elephant-proof.

caption Mae West the elephant. source Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The elephant, named Mae West, accepts an apple from a passing tram driver while taking her morning exercise in 1936.

This kitty is ready for liftoff.

caption Circa 1914. source GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

This photo is from a collection of images by photographer Harry Whittier Frees.

A very happy birthday to these two kitties.

caption Another image by Harry Whittier Frees. source GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

This looks like a party we’d love to be invited to.

Bet you didn’t know that geese look great in glasses.

caption Actress Fay Webb with her goose. source General Photographic Agency/Getty Images

Film actress Fay Webb is pictured with her pet goose circa 1925 – but geese aren’t the most friendly animals to keep as a pet. They’ve been known to attack humans.

This canine is clearly channeling Sherlock Holmes.

caption Sherlock Bones? source Bettmann/Getty Images

Just look that at that pipe and hat.

Even cats like to play house, sometimes.

This cat seems more than happy to play with this baby – but not all cats are so fond of humans.

Apparently, cats just really enjoy doing chores.

caption A cat hangs a row of tame rats on the washing line to dry in September 1933. source Central Press/Getty Images

They’ll even cook for you.

caption Looks delicious. source GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

It’d be so helpful to have such an adorable sous-chef around.

This chimp has better balance than plenty of humans.

caption The suspense is killing us. source Bettmann/Getty Images

That little puppy doesn’t seem too concerned, though.

Forget about horse racing — apparently turtle racing was where all the action was in the ’30s.

caption Slow and steady wins the race. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

The Lusty sisters, Diana and Zena, well-known in show-jumping circles, try out their paces on two turtles.

Of course, this is not a sport you should try today.

We wouldn’t mind our golf game getting interrupted by these cuties.

caption Cats on the green in 1930. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

As per usual, these cats are simply doing whatever they please.