This popular treat-tossing dog camera is $115 off for Cyber Monday at Amazon — here’s why we recommend it

For Cyber Monday 2019, Amazon has slashed $115 off the original price of the wildly popular Furbo Dog Camera (originally $249). The rare Cyber Monday deal ends today at 12 p.m. PT or while supplies last. This is the best price we’ve found on the pet camera across the internet.

The Furbo Dog Camera isn’t your average dog cam. Specifically designed to help you monitor and engage with your dog when you’re not home, it gives you the ability to toss treats and receive notifications when they are barking. The app pairs with your iOS or Android mobile device. And like high-quality security cameras, Furbo offers 1080p Full HD quality along with night vision. The two-way audio allows you to soothe your pup with our voice.

Insider Picks’ contributor Kate Barrington tested the Furbo Dog Camera and was impressed with how easy it is to set up and use, as well as its durable and spill-proof design. The features did not disappoint, including the treat tosser and the clicker sound, which dog owners can use to reinforce obedience training.

Whether you are looking for a way to connect with your dog while you’re away or shopping for a holiday gift for the dog lover on your list, the Furbo Dog Camera is a smart solution for any pet parent.

