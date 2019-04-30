10 hints in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at where Marvel is going next

caption “Avengers: Endgame” teases a new hero and the direction for new shows and movies. source Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Endgame” hints at appearances of several new heroes you may have missed while teasing some of its upcoming streaming shows on Disney Plus.

“Avengers: Endgame” may not have had any end-credits scenes to tease the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it did offer a lot of teases throughout the three-hour film about where Marvel is heading next.

Marvel’s 22nd entry into the MCU set up a bunch of TV series, movies, and a few new characters we have yet to see on screen. Keep reading to see what’s in store for our Marvel heroes – and antiheroes – now that we’re out of the “Endgame.”

Okoye mentions some tremors under the Earth. Is Namor coming?

caption If we’re getting Namor, it wouldn’t be in his own solo movie. Here are two different ways we’ve seen the Sub-Mariner in the comic. source Marvel Comics

This one was a bit unexpected. Early in “Endgame,” after the five-year time skip, Black Widow is discussing world events with Okyoke and she mentions some tremors off the coast of Africa. Black Widow asks what Okoye is doing about them and she says nothing because they are earthquakes, natural occurrences.

But are they?

Some fans think the brief line was hinting at superhero and sometimes villain Namor. One of Marvel’s oldest characters, the merman from Atlantis is essentially the MCU’s version of Aquaman. In the comics, he’s often referred to as the first mutant. Yup, Namor had some run-ins with the X-Men over the years, which Disney now owns.

Universal Pictures has the rights to do a solo Namor movie, but Marvel Studios may be able to include the character in another movie. It’s similar to what Disney/Marvel have been doing with the Hulk in “Avengers” and “Thor” outings. Since Okoye hints at tremors under the ocean, perhaps we’ll see Namor hinted as part of a future “Black Panther” movie. Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige has said Namor “could” make an appearance in the MCU.

Clint Barton hints that his daughter may be the next Hawkeye.

caption Is Clint Barton training the next Hawkeye? source Marvel

At the film’s start, Clint (Jeremy Renner) is seen showing his daughter, Lila, the correct way to fire a bow and arrow and she already seems like a pro. Are we looking at a future superhero? Clint even refers to his daughter as Hawkeye.

In the comics, Barton does mentor a future Hawkeye named Kate Bishop. The biggest difference here is that she isn’t his daughter. It seems like the MCU may be planning to make Lila a version of Bishop.

You can read more on Kate Bishop here.

One more thought on Hawkeye: Barton’s past could come into play in his own Disney Plus show.

caption Jeremy Renner was an assassin named Ronin after his family died in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

After his family vanishes in the snap, Hawkeye becomes a ninja assassin called Ronin. We see Barton killing an entire group of men in Tokyo and hear about other “work” he’s doing with a Mexican cartel. Are we just going to pretend that never happened?

Now that Barton’s reunited with his family, his life as a hardened assassin doesn’t just disappear as well. Before her death, Barton even told Natasha that he did some unspeakable things. I hope Clint wore a really good mask to hide his identity as Ronin because the past five years may come back to haunt him and his three young children.

This may be something that’s directly addressed on the reported Hawkeye Disney Plus streaming show.

The “Black Widow” film is set up as a prequel movie.

caption We’re planning to see Black Widow again in a very different way. source Marvel / Paramount

We’ve known for a while that a Black Widow” movie was in the works, we just assumed it would follow the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” After Natasha’s death in “Endgame,” it looks like it’s going to be a prequel.

Soul Stone keeper Red Skull mentions Natasha’s father’s name, one she says she never knew. Over the course of the “Avengers” movies, we’ve been receiving small hints at Black Widow’s tortured past, but have never received the full story. That’s where the “Black Widow” movie may come into play.

Black Widow’s origin story sounds too grim to stand on its own. In “Age of Ultron,” we learn she was sterilized as part of her graduation ritual while becoming an assassin. That doesn’t exactly scream a kid-friendly film. We’ve been getting so many name drops about some trip to Budapest from Hawkeye and Black Widow over the years, that hopefully he’s there as well to lighten the mood.

Gamora may tell us what we need to know about “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

caption Gamora is back, sort of. But she’s not the Gamora we know. source Marvel

Is Gamora really out there and alive or did she vanish with Thanos and everyone else from 2014? We don’t know what Tony wished for when he snapped his fingers. He could’ve wished for all the bad guys to be gone, or for everyone from the wrong timeline to vanish. That would be a soul-crushing moment for Peter Quill who just saw the love of his life again only to have her taken away once more.

Let’s imagine Gamora is out and about somewhere in the cosmos. That could easily set up the plot of the next “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, which director and writer James Gunn has already written. We won’t be getting that movie for a while now that he’s working on DC’s “The Suicide Squad.”

Thor may be along for the next “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

caption Is Thor a Guardian? source Marvel Studios

This was unexpected. At the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” Thor boards the Benatar to venture into space with Peter Quill, Nebula, Rocket, Groot, Drax, and Mantis. Does this mean we could see the God of Thunder in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”? If a fourth “Thor” movie isn’t announced, maybe!

Thor mentions the “Asgardians of the Galaxy” and they’re a real group in the comics.

caption You may have thought Thor was simply making a joke, but the Asgardians of the Galaxy are very real. source Marvel Comics

When Thor joins the Guardians of the Galaxy at the film’s end, he refers to them as the “Asgardians of the Galaxy,” jokingly. Peter Quill corrects him and tells him they’re the Guardians of the Galaxy.

You may have chuckled over the scene. However, comic fans may have gotten excited. Marvel first published “Asgardians of the Galaxy” in September 2018 with a group of members from Asgard. Among them is Thor’s comic sister Angela and Valkyrie.

Could we be seeing them somewhere down the line or was that a simple nod to the comics?

The final minutes of “Endgame” tease what’s in store for Disney Plus’ “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” TV show.

caption It looks like we know why Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are partially teaming up. source Marvel Studios

Captain America passes off his shield at the end of “Endgame” to his friend Sam Wilson. This feels like a direct tie-in for Disney’s upcoming streaming show, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Both Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their roles as Wilson and Bucky Barnes, respectively, on the new show. According to Disney, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will be available in the first year of the streaming service’s launch.

A slip up while visiting the past may be a jumping off point for Disney Plus’ upcoming “Loki” show.

caption Where in the world is Loki now? Is this something his Disney Plus show will explore? source Marvel Studios

When Tony and Ant-Man go back in time to 2012, they altered history for Loki. Instead of returning to Asgard with his brother Thor at the end of “The Avengers,” he wound up with the Tesseract and fled somewhere in time and space.

“Endgame” never showed us where he went and we don’t know if his actions still lead to his death in “Infinity War.” We do know Loki is among the few characters to get a Disney Plus show during the second year of the streaming service. It could possibly show us what sort of trouble the God of Mischief got into after escaping 2012 with the Tesseract.

One final thought: Are we building towards a Young Avengers group?

caption Cassie Lang gets aged up in “Endgame,” and there’s probably a good reason. source Marvel

“Avengers: Endgame” aged up Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang, and that probably isn’t a coincidence. She’s now a similar age to Clint’s daughter, Lila.

In the comics, Cassie can also shrink or grow in size as a byproduct of exposure to Pym Particles over the years. Unlike her father, her abilities are controlled by her emotions and she goes by the name Stature and Stinger.

A takeaway here is that both a female Hawkeye (Kate Bishop) and Cassie Lang become members of the Young Avengers, which also includes Kid Loki, and Speed and Wiccan (the children of Wanda and Vision who are also getting their own Disney Plus series).

We’re in the early days here, but don’t be surprised if we eventually see a Young Avengers group on Disney Plus or in a future Marvel movie.