Here’s what’s it’s like inside the world’s largest arms fair, where uniformed military officials survey the latest weapons and vehicles from the biggest names in the defense industry

The world's largest arms fair is currently happening in London, showcasing the future tools of air, land, and sea warfare.
Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEI) is attended by officials from 50 of the world's largest militaries, who rub shoulders with over 1,600 arms makers parading their latest products.
Business Insider visited the exposition in the Docklands area of east London's to see what the future of warfare looks like.
LONDON, United Kingdom – The world’s biggest arms fair, where military officials shop the latest warfare technology from arms manufacturers, is underway in the UK’s capital this week.
High ranking officials from more than 50 militaries are attending Defence & Security Equipment International 2019 (DSEI), browsing new equipment from 1,600 international manufacturers.
Business Insider was invited to visit the exposition in the Docklands area of east London to experience what the future of warfare looks like, from micro-drones, to pilot-less fighter jets, to autonomous squid-shaped sea mines.
The world’s largest arms fair is called Defence & Security Equipment International, and is held in London each year.
Hundreds of military officials come in their national service uniforms to survey the latest offerings in warfare technology from arms manufacturers.
Some governments have their own booths, like Saudi Arabian Military Industries, the state-owned arms maker, and Israel’s Ministry of Defense.
The world’s biggest defense contractors put their latest products on show. In this picture, you can see the display of Raytheon, which built Israel’s famous Iron Dome missile defense system.
Displays ranged from ultra high-speed battlefield wiring, to this tiny drone which is folded into a shotgun cartridge and fired in the air.
It’s called Drone-18 and is made by Australian arms maker DefendTex. It’s intended for reconnaissance missions, but it can also carry 15-gram payloads.
There was this wireless handheld anti-UAV gun called the Dronekiller.
This cordless anti-UAV weapon is made by Electronic Warfare, which says it has a range of 1,000 meters.
It emits a signal which disables the drone’s functionality, and is not meant for the battlefield alone.
The company say prison guards should be using them to prevent drones from flying over perimeter fences as a means of smuggling contraband.
The Royal Air Force showed off its new “Tempest” stealth fighter aircraft — which can be used with pilots or used as an unmanned drone.
It is expected to join active service by 2035, and is a joint project from BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Leonardo, and MBDA.
This bizarre squid-like drone in a fish-tank is actually an underwater bomb designed to stick to warships and explode.
The device is named the Sea Hunting Autonomous Reconnaissance Drone (SHARD) and is marketed by the Australian arms manufacturer DefendTex.
The conference also had a VR simulator where attendees could practice firing a wireless rocket launcher at old farmhouses. Sadly, Business Insider didn’t get to have a go.
Also on display were sub-machine guns …
Assault vehicles topped with large caliber automatic guns …
Rifles …
Telescopic sights to go with the rifles …
Thermal sights for the rifles …
And remote-controlled mobile anti-aircraft guns.
It wasn’t all just firepower and big guns though. This microphone can help militaries locate conflict zones from miles away, picking up on tiny shock waves caused by gunshots.
Also on show was this hardy bug-like armoured all terrain vehicle from Canadian vehicle specialists Streit.
This autonomous, silent drone by Yates Electrospace Corporation is designed to transport cargo undetected. It is nicknamed “The Silent Arrow.” It was unveiled at DSEI, but Business Insider wasn’t able to get a picture.
During the show, one of the US Army’s CH-47F Chinook helicopters dropped in.
Back inside the convention centre, this tiny bomb disposal robot called “Spur” showed that tech is getting smaller and lighter, but no less powerful.
The Australian Defence Force (ADF), a branch of the Australian army, was present and showed off its new tactical vehicles, made by Australian firm Thales.
Australian defense capabilities were one-upped by Turkey, which unveiled the new tactical vehicle from arms maker Nurol Makina.
Elsewhere, a row of sinister mannequins donned an array of night vision goggles, made by ZeroDark.
This Kongsberg “Projector” can be used to monitor active missiles, remote weapons systems, and drones, all from the back of a truck.
There were also displays of a wide range of military clothing.
But if it all got too much, attendees could rest on this bizarre therapist’s chair, made from recycled tank tracks.
