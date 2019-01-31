FWD Acquires Lease for Historic Hotel in 1881 Heritage

Hullett House to be relaunched and renamed ‘House 1881’

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 31 January 2019 – FWD Group (“FWD”) announced today it has leased the historic hotel located in 1881 Heritage, the former Marine Police Headquarters in Tsim Sha Tsui which has been transformed into a cultural and shopping destination. Previously known as Hullett House, the heritage building has been renamed ‘House 1881’ to reflect the new management’s desired positioning of this prestige location.





House 1881 comprises a boutique hotel and five distinct dining concepts. In the coming months, House 1881 will undergo a complete revitalisation in phases, including a revamp of the restaurants and a renovation of the guest suites. The refurbishment is scheduled for completion in April and FWD will host a celebratory event in May to mark the historic site’s new direction.

Since launching in 2013, FWD has distinguished itself as a brand by providing fresh customer experiences and connecting to the community in meaningful ways. From its inception, FWD has supported and sponsored a diverse range of dynamic events, including Clockenflap, the North Pole Marathon and the FIA Formula E in Hong Kong.

A New Name, A New Direction





Tim Oliver, FWD Group Chief Customer & Marketing Officer, said, “FWD prides itself on creating experiences that bring our ‘Celebrate Living’ brand promise to life. In acquiring the lease for House 1881, we have a unique opportunity to preserve an important landmark and engage with the community. We’re planning to host regular activities that take full advantage of the property’s historic courtyard and surrounding gardens and showcase its enduring legacy and charm to both locals and overseas visitors alike.”





History in the Making





Built in 1884, the former Marine Police Headquarters occupies a prime location in Canton Road, surrounded by high-end malls, luxury boutiques and museums. As one of only 120 Declared Monuments of Hong Kong, the site receives the highest level of heritage protection.





“We’re acutely aware of the exciting privilege we have to raise awareness of this historic destination and preserve it for the enjoyment of future generations,” Tim added. “From day one, FWD has strived to create unique, immersive and engaging experiences with our customers and the broader community. Our decision to take up this lease exemplifies our vision to become a leading pan-Asian insurer that changes the way people feel about insurance.”





Please download hi-res photos in this link: http://ftp.catchonco.com/HullettHouseRenamedHouse1881_PressImages.zip





