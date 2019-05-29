FWD Cleans up in Category with 11 Awards at Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2019

FWD the most awarded insurer for second consecutive year with breadth of innovative product and customer service initiatives

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 May 2019 – FWD Hong Kong (‘FWD’) was presented with eleven prestigious awards at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2019 ceremony, including six Excellence Awards and five Outstanding Awards, making FWD the most awarded insurer for the second consecutive year.





Among the biggest winners were TheOne Medical Solution (“TheOne”) + PREMIER THE ONEcierge One Team Health Management (“PREMIER THE ONEcierge”), and Mind+ Critical Illness Protection Plan (“Mind+”), with each gleaning three awards. FWD was also rewarded for its iFWD digital commerce platform (“iFWD”), MaxFocus Signature Insurance Plan (“MaxFocus Signature”), comprehensive claims facilities, and exceptional customer service.

Ken Lau, FWD Managing Director of Greater China and Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are deeply honoured to receive such prestigious recognition from prominent industry insiders for the second year in a row. These eleven awards are testament to the relevance and efficacy of our many strategic initiatives, from bringing to market innovative products that address our customers’ complex and diverse needs, to fully leveraging technology to provide the most convenient, simple and holistic access to our services anytime, anywhere. I could not be more proud of everything our teams have been doing to change the way people feel about insurance.”

FWD’s eleven awards include:

The One, FWD’s high-end medical solution, and the associated all-round, one-stop health management service PREMIER THE ONEcierge, which offers priority access to over 100 top-tier hospitals across pan-Asian regions, claimed three Excellence Awards in the Medical Care, Health & Protection, and High Net Worth Insurance Service categories;

Mind+, a critical illness protection plan that notably also covers mental health, won one Excellence Award and two Outstanding Awards for its unique value proposition, the ingenuity and effectiveness of the related product launch campaign, and the usability of the associated mobile Genie App, which fills the gap in traditional insurance products and promotes a healthy lifestyle from inside out;

Digital commerce platform iFWD shone again with InsurTech Company of the Year and Online Platform Excellence Award s this year. The outcome well justifies its success in making customer experience of insurance products and services enjoyable and convenient ;

Insurance plan MaxFocus Signature was praised with one Outstanding Award for its flexibility, simple application process, and focus on wealth growth, retirement and succession planning;

FWD also bagged two Outstanding Awards in the Service Innovation and Claims Management categories for the breadth of its seamless customer service and engagement initiatives. Winning projects include chatbot, eServices customer portal, and industry-first, speedy claims pay-out facility at convenient stores in MTR stations.









The One, FWD’s high-end medical solution, and the associated all-round, one-stop health management service PREMIER THE ONEcierge, claimed an Excellence Award in the Medical Care Category. Mr Paul Tse (right), Chief Marketing Officer, FWD Hong Kong & Macau, received the award at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2019 ceremony.







FWD cleans up in category at Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2019 with breadth of innovative product and customer service initiatives.





The 11 awards won by FWD in the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2019.

Table: List of the eleven awards won by FWD at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2019

Winner Category Award TheOne + PREMIER THE ONEcierge Medical Care Excellence TheOne + PREMIER THE ONEcierge Health & Protection Excellence Mind+ + Genie App Mobile Usability Excellence TheOne + PREMIER THE ONEcierge + Expedited Underwriting High Net Worth Insurance Service Excellence iFWD Digital Commerce Platform InsurTech Company of the Year Excellence iFWD Digital Commerce Platform Online Platform Excellence MaxFocus Signature Retirement Plan Outstanding Mind+ Product Innovation Outstanding Customer Service and Engagement Service Innovation Outstanding Claims Service Claims Management Outstanding Mind+ Launch Campaign Integrated Marketing (Product) Outstanding

































About the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2019

The Financial Institution Awards are hosted annually by iconic finance magazine Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese. In 2019, twelve judges from the industry, government and academia assessed submissions from the banking, insurance and securities sectors and ranked them according to four criteria, namely market performance, growth, development, and business strategy.

About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Hong Kong offers life and medical insurance, general insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. Its life insurance and general insurance operating entities have been assigned strong financial strength ratings by international rating agencies — FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited is rated “A3” by Moody’s and “A” by Fitch; and FWD General Insurance Company Limited is rated “A” by Fitch. FWD Macau provides a suite of life and medical insurance.

FWD Hong Kong & Macau is a part of the FWD Group, the insurance business of investment group, Pacific Century Group. FWD Group spans Hong Kong & Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia.

By creating fresh customer experiences with easy-to-understand products supported by digital technology, FWD aims to become a leading pan-Asian insurer that changes the way people feel about insurance.

For more information about FWD Hong Kong & Macau please visit WWW.FWD.COM.HK and WWW.FWD.COM.MO.