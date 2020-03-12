FWD donates anti-epidemic supplies to charities

FWD agents and staff join hands to support the needy amid the coronavirus outbreak

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 March 2020 – To help the needy combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the tied agency force and corporate staff of FWD Hong Kong (“FWD”) have successfully collected a batch of anti-epidemic supplies and donated to four charities which serve vulnerable groups like cancer patients, the visually impaired, elderly and underprivileged communities.









In just two weeks, the Agency Recreation Club of FWD Hong Kong received over 5,900 anti-epidemic items from the tied agency force and staff.

More than 5,900 items donated by the tied agency force and staff of FWD Hong Kong, including surgical masks, hand sanitisers, disinfectant alcohol, disinfectant wipes, bleach, and cleaning supplies were delivered to four beneficiaries, namely Cancerinformation.com.hk Charity Foundation, Caritas Pelletier School, Hong Kong Blind Union, and Ladder Mission.

“While having special insurance benefits and measures to fortify protection for our customers against the COVID-19, we thought we should take a step further and lend a helping hand to the vulnerable groups,” said Jeff Wong, Chief Agency Officer of FWD Hong Kong & Macau.





“Since our inception, FWD has been working closely with charitable organisations. We believe in the importance of giving back and supporting the sustainability of different communities,” Jeff continued. “We may have passed the toughest stage of epidemic prevention supplies shortage, yet it is still hard for the vulnerable groups to get what they need. Donating from our surplus may not be a lot but many a little makes a mickle!”





The donation event has received an overwhelming response from FWD’s tied agency force and staff. Numerous items were received in just two weeks and quality checks were performed to make sure all items are intact for donation. Eventually, over 5,900 items including surgical masks, hand sanitisers, disinfectant alcohol, disinfectant wipes, bleach, and cleaning supplies have been donated to four selected charities, namely Cancerinformation.com.hk Charity Foundation, Caritas Pelletier School, Hong Kong Blind Union, and Ladder Mission.





Through this donation event, FWD hopes to support charities, especially the smaller ones lacking support and resources, to help people who are exposed to relatively higher pandemic threat. For instance, cancer patients and the elderly who generally have weaker immunity, the visually impaired who rely much on the sense of touch, and underprivileged families living in undesirable conditions.





About the beneficiaries:

Cancerinformation.com.hk Charity Foundation

Founded by a group of passionate cancer patients and survivors, this mutual aid network platform aims at supporting cancer patients and their families by providing accurate, professional and updated cancer information as well as promoting public awareness of cancer prevention through healthy lifestyle and nutrition.





Caritas Pelletier School

The school aims at assisting girls aged 10-18 with behavioural or emotional difficulties and maladjusted personalities to achieve better self-understanding and self-esteem through residential training and special education service.





Hong Kong Blind Union

As the first self-help group organised and managed by people with visual impairment, Hong Kong Blind Union aims at promoting the spirit of self-help and mutual-help as well as striving for equality, opportunities and independence for visually impaired persons.





Ladder Mission

Operating on a self-financing basis, Ladder Mission dedicates its resources to serving Yau Ma Tei residents with the support of the Social Welfare Department. Its service targets cover different groups including children and adolescents, women and families, seniors, South Asians etc., as well as people and networks closely connected with Yau Ma Tei.





