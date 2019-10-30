FWD Wins at Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2019 Highlighting its Leading Customer Experience

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 October 2019 – FWD Hong Kong (‘FWD’) won five awards in the Hong Kong Insurance Awards (HKIA) 2019, one of the most reputable local industry awards organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers.









FWD shines at Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2019 Ceremony winning five awards in four customer experience categories.









Paul Tse, Chief Marketing Officer, FWD Hong Kong and Macau (left) represents the company to receive the Most Innovative Product/Service Life Insurance (Health Protection) category for its Mind+ Critical Illness Protection Plan.









FWD’s claims service wins the Outstanding Claims Management — Life Insurance Award with Michael Lee, Head of Life Operations, FWD Hong Kong receiving the accolade on behalf of the company.









Maggie Lee, Regional Director of FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited, receives the Outstanding Agent of the Year Award.





FWD won three Top Awards and two Top Three Finalist Awards in four categories representing various key touch points of customer experience. The three Top Awards were won by FWD’s Mind+ Critical Protection Plan + Genie App in the Most Innovative Product/Service Life Insurance (Health Protection) category, claims services in the Outstanding Claims Management — Life Insurance category, and FWD’s tied agent Regional Director Maggie Lee who was named as the Outstanding Agent of the Year.





FWD also won two Top Three Finalist awards with its flagship medical protection product, TheOne Medical Solution + PREMIER THE ONEcierge One Team Health Management, again in the Most Innovative Product/Service Life Insurance (Health Protection) category, and customer service in the Outstanding Customer Services category.





“These prestigious awards validate our hard work and commitment every single day to provide the best customer experience in the industry and I’m so proud of the team,” said Ken Lau, FWD’s Managing Director of Greater China and Hong Kong CEO. “These awards will motivate us to continue innovating products and enhancing our services ultimately for the benefit of our customers. I’m honoured to lead a business with such dedicated and passionate colleagues.”





“I’m thrilled to be named as the HKIA 2019 Outstanding Agent of the Year,” said Maggie Lee, Regional Director of FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited. “Meeting our customers’ needs over the years has been my greatest challenge and reward, and now receiving the recognition of the industry and my peers is such a humbling experience.”





Details of the three Top Awards won by FWD:





The Most Innovative Product/Service Award (Life Insurance): Won by Mind+ Critical Illness Protection Plan, the first critical illness insurance plan in Hong Kong that covers mental health related diseases. Launched to meet a significant need in the community, it comes with a mental health promotional app Genie, and also offers a wide range of mental wellness support programmes, such as professional referral service, online children assessment, caretaker support workshop, and emotional counselling service support hotline.





The Outstanding Claims Management – Life Insurance Award recognises FWD’s innovative and multi-touch point claims services comprising Authorised Tied Agents Instant Claims Approval, Claims Ambassador, E-submission, 7-11 Claims Payout and 30-min Claims Pay — all designed to simplify and expedite the claims process.





Outstanding Agent of the Year: Maggie Lee is a 30-year industry veteran who lives by the principle “Work with Mission, Serve with Passion.” As a key leader of FWD Hong Kong’s tied agency force, she has also been serving the industry and community in a variety of roles outside, including as former President of the General Agents and Managers Association of Hong Kong (GAMAHK) and President of the Life Underwriters Association of Hong Kong (LUAHK) to promote development of the insurance industry.





About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Hong Kong offers life and medical insurance, general insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. Its life insurance and general insurance operating entities have been assigned strong financial strength ratings by international rating agencies — FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited is rated “A3” by Moody’s and “A” by Fitch; and FWD General Insurance Company Limited is rated “A” by Fitch. FWD Macau provides a suite of life and medical insurance.





FWD Hong Kong & Macau is a part of the FWD Group, the insurance business of investment group, Pacific Century Group. FWD Group spans Hong Kong & Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia.





By creating fresh customer experiences with easy-to-understand products supported by digital technology, FWD aims to become a leading pan-Asian insurer that changes the way people feel about insurance.



