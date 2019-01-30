The Fyre Festival event planner who almost traded oral sex for bottled water addresses his viral fame in a new video from Netflix

caption Andy King is an event planner who helped with the Fyre Festival. source Netflix

Andy King was one of the event planners responsible for the Fyre Festival.

In the Netflix documentary about the disastrous event, King says he came very close to performing oral sex on a Bahamian customs officer in order to get bottled water for the event.

Netflix released a new video with King responding to his viral fame thanks to this tale.

Since he’s not on social media, the memes took him by surprise.

“I just don’t want to necessarily be known as The Blowjob King of the world,” he says.

Andy King was one of the surprising viral stars of Netflix’s documentary “FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.” As one of several professional event planners involved in the disastrous Fyre Festival, King says he was at one point asked to go perform oral sex on the Bahamian head of customs so that trucks of Evian water bottles would be granted passage into the site.

In a new Netflix video posted on Twitter, King responds to his viral fame thanks to this explicit anecdote.

Andy King has seen all of your FYRE Fest memes — and he loves them! pic.twitter.com/mCNgDoHpjW — Netflix US (@netflix) January 29, 2019

“I just don’t want to necessarily be known as The Blowjob King of the world,” King says at first.

He goes on to explain that (because he doesn’t use social media) he was surprised to hear he was “trending” in the week after the documentary aired on Netflix. When someone told him he had become a meme, King replied, “What’s a ME ME?” before his pronunciation was corrected.

In the original documentary, King says he was asked by the festival’s co-founder Billy McFarland to “take one big thing for the team” and to go “suck the d—” of the head of customs in the Bahamas.

Read more: 10 wild revelations about the epic Fyre Festival failure uncovered in Netflix’s new documentary

“I literally drove home, took a shower, I drank some mouth wash, and I got into my car to drive across the island to take one for the team,” King says. “I got to his office fully prepared to suck his d—.”

caption Andy King in the Netflix Fyre Festival documentary. source Netflix

But the situation did not come to that. King says customs officer told him the water would be released as long as they would be one of the first people paid the import fee by Fyre Media. The documentary doesn’t make it clear if that payment ever happened.

In the new video from Netflix, King says he’s appreciative of the attention because now he is using it to promote the GoFundMe pages set up so the local Bahamian people (who were left unpaid by the Fyre Festival creators) can get some money for their labor.

“FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” is streaming now on Netflix.