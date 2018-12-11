12 G-spot myths you need to stop believing

caption There are some things you should know about the G-spot. source Shutterstock

Myths about the G-spot – the erogenous zone supposedly inside the vagina that can help a person achieve a particular kind of orgasm – are astoundingly common.

It’s a myth that there’s no sure way to find the famed G-spot.

The G-spot is not an actual organ.

In-and-out penetrative sex is not the best way to achieve G-spot orgasms for most.

Men do not have a G-spot.

When it comes to the “Big O,” there are many different ideas and myths that surround it. And while it’s no secret that there are different options to getting to what’s often referred to as “the sexual finish line,” there’s still much information that we aren’t privy to on the subject. Case in point: the G-spot.

Although we hear about the G-spot delivering what could be the best orgasm you’ve ever felt – if you’ve never felt it yourself, how do you know if it’s true? Likewise, how do you even know if the G-spot exists?

If you’ve ever felt this way about the seemingly mythological pleasure zone, you’re not alone. So, to help you get down to the bottom of it, we’ve compiled and debunked a list of 12 of the most common G-spot myths that you will hopefully stop believing after today.

Myth: The G-spot doesn’t exist.

The G-spot certainly exists in some women. However, not all women will find the stimulation of the G-spot pleasurable.

When something is discussed that you haven’t experienced firsthand, there’s a tendency to deem it to be untrue. That, however, isn’t true in the case of the G-spot, certified sex educator and CEO of Le Wand Alicia Sinclair told INSIDER.

“Named after Dr. Ernst Grafenberg, the urologist who discovered it, the G-Spot is a scientifically researched area that can give women incredible pleasure,” she said. “All vulva-owners have one and are capable of ejaculating prostatic fluid.”

However, this has been contested. A 2017 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, in which scientists dissected the front portion of the vaginal wall of 13 female cadavers in search of the G-spot, did not find any evidence whatsoever of the G-spot’s existence, though this is most likely because it is not an actual organ.

Myth: G-spot orgasms are just the same as any other orgasms.

There is more than one way to orgasm.

Though it’s often presumed that if you’ve had one orgasm, you’ve had them all, you’ll probably want to re-think that. There are different ways to receive your “big O,” according to Sinclair, your G-spot will surely give you a different feeling than the others.

“The G-spot is surrounded by the nerve-rich clitoral bulb,” she said. “It also has its own nerve supply (pelvic nerve), creating a highly enjoyable place for women to explore. This dual nerve innervation not only makes it possible for women to have two distinct types of orgasms (clitoral and G-spot), but also to experience an amazing combination of these two types simultaneously.”

Myth: There’s no way to find the G-spot.

Scientists often refer to the "come hither" method.

Even if you’re well-versed in the subject of sex, the G-spot may still be a mystery to locate. And, in some cases, you may not even know you hit it because you aren’t familiar with where yours or your partner’s spot is.

“Many people have difficulty finding their G-Spots, but with a little instruction, this pleasure- factory can be found,” Sinclair said. “It is important to realize that this is an area stimulated through the vaginal wall, and it is easiest to identify once a vulva-owner is aroused. The G-spot can be found anteriorly (the roof of vagina) and depending on one’s G-spot anatomy, it will be found in different locations. The majority of vulva-owners will find their G-Spots right beyond their vaginal entrances, but the rest will find it either mid-way or further back by the cervix.

“The area feels like corduroy ridges and is more pronounced (and feels more enjoyable) after stimulation causes its tissues to swell. The rigid tissue can be followed to the tail of the G-spot. When stimulated in a gentle ‘come hither’ motion, one can experience pleasing sensations while feeling the body of the prostate. Additionally, since the urethral meatus (the hole that urine exits the body) is generally the head of the G-spot, many women like the way it feels when this area is stimulated.”

Myth: The G-spot is actually an organ.

The G-spot is not an organ.

One of the craziest, yet most common, misconceptions about the G-spot is that it is, in fact, it’s own organ. Although there can be plenty of reasons as to why someone may assume that, sexologist and relationship expert Dr. Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D., told INSIDER that it’s absolutely not true.

“The G-spot isn’t a distinct anatomical entity,” she said. “It’s a series of nerve endings and tissues. As opposed to being a singular organ, it is believed that its sensitivity is connected to corollary stimulation of the female prostate (previously referred to as Skene’s glands), urethral sponge and inner clitoris.”

Myth: G-Spot orgasms are the best types of orgasms to experience.

Each person is unique and thus experiences unique orgasms.

Just like everyone is physically made different, their sense of pleasure is different, too. And that includes how they perceive the feeling of G-spot stimulation.

“Orgasmic pleasure and intensity are highly subjective, and some people love G-spot stimulation while others do not,” Dr. O’Reilly said. “It’s true that G-spot orgasms may feel more full-bodied (likely because of the Vagus nerve, which wanders throughout the body), but oftentimes stimulating multiple nerve pathways results in more intense orgasms. Using a toy like the We-Vibe Nova, for example, provides internal pressure against the G-Spot (believed to communicate pleasure via the Vagus nerve) and the external clitoral hood, head and shaft (believed to communicate with the brain via the pudendal nerve). By stimulating multiple nerve pathways, you may experience a more intense orgasm.”

Myth: There are multiple G-spots.

There are not multiple G-spots.

The G-spot may be believed to have multiple location points (and some may even wish there were), but Dr. David Shusterman, MD – award-winning urologist and founder of NY Urology and NYMD Center – wants to make it clear that there are not.

“G-spot myths, in general, revolve around this idea that there are numerous G-spot locations: The cervical, vagina wall, anal, and clitoral,” Dr. Shusterman told INSIDER. “However, there is only one actual G-spot, which is the clitoral arousal. People need to stop believing that there are numerous locations because there is a clear difference between sensation and the location that actually reaches climax such as the clitoral.”

Myth: The G-spot is better aroused when you have special chemistry.

The G-spot is part of extended female anatomy.

Forensic sexologist, chief of sexology, and director of clinical research programs at Felnett Health Research Foundation Dr. Damian Jacob M. Sendler told INSIDER that though you may think that there has to be a special relationship between two people for the G-spot to actually “work,” that’s actually not true.

“The G-spot is part of extended female anatomy,” he said. “It makes up a part of spongy, erectile tissue of the vagina. Therefore, it’s response to sexual stimulation is comparable to other sex spots.”

Myth: Being well lubricated is the only way to feel the G-spot.

Lubricant often helps make sex more comfortable.

Although lubrication can assist in receiving sexual arousal and pleasure, according to Dr. Sendler, this is not the only way that you can achieve pleasure in your G-spot.

“People often confuse the role of friction as stimulating erotic arousal, he said. “The fact of the matter is that infra-vaginal lubricant is there to prevent tissue damage, just as power cutters are often continuously moisturized with water to prevent overheating during the cutting process.”

Myth: You can experience pleasure through the G-spot alone.

It actually takes a few ingredients to make it work well.

The G-spot may be a way to experience everlasting pleasure, but that doesn’t mean that it works independently. It actually takes a few ingredients to make it work well.

“The G-spot is, in a way, a hotspot for pleasure, but it can’t work independently,” Dr. Sendler told INSIDER. “The woman needs to be in good health and the right state of mind to experience pleasure. By extension, any history of trauma, especially to the back, can potentially hinder someone’s experience of pleasure through the G-spot.”

Myth: Only some women are equipped to receive the pleasure of the G-spot.

There are multiple factors that contribute to a woman's ability to receive pleasure.

Although a person may not have stimulated their G-spot, that doesn’t mean that their “hotspot” doesn’t work. It just may mean that there are a few changes they need to make.

“Every woman is equipped with a G-spot,” Dr. Sendler said. “But the ability to activate pleasure derived from the G-Spot depends on a lot of factors, like the state of health, nutrition, sexual activity.”

Myth: Men have G-spots and you can find them in the prostate.

The male prostate could be compared to the G-spot but not literally.

In the past, it has been assumed that both men and women have been equipped with a G-spot, but according to Dr. Sendler, it’s time to put that notion to bed. He told INSIDER that only people with female anatomy have been blessed with this pleasure part.

“There is actually no clinical evidence suggesting the existence of the G-spot among men,” he said. “Men are relatively easy to sexually arouse as all it takes for men to get ready to ejaculate and orgasm is stimulation of the head of the penis. There are no distinct anatomical hotspots within men.

“Additionally, based on clinical experience with men who have sex with men, we know that stimulation of the prostate through anal sex can be highly sexually arousing. A lot more women consider giving their partner prostate massages as part of extended foreplay. Therefore, it could be theorized that the prostate is the male G-spot, but not literally – just comparatively speaking.”

Myth: In-and-out penetrative sex is the best way to achieve G-spot orgasms for most.

Reaching the G-spot is complicated.

Since it’s often assumed that the G-spot is found deep down in the vagina, it may seem logical to think that those types of orgasms can only be activated by penetrative sex. According to Dr. Zhana Vrangalova, NYU professor of Human Sexuality and co-host of the podcast “Science of Sex”, that’s far from the truth.

“While it is certainly possible for G-spot orgasms to occur during penetration – especially during certain positions, penile curvatures, and motion patterns – the simple in-and-out motion is not a reliable method for achieving this for the vast majority of vagina owners,” she told INSIDER. “You typically need either fingers or curved toys that are moved in sort of a come-hither or up-and-down motion. Add vibration to it, and it can feel even more amazing. One of my favorite vibrating toys for this is LELO’s INA Wave, which a rabbit-style vibrator with a twist. In addition to vibrating, the internal part also moves in that wavey up-and-down pattern so that it hits the G-spot just right.”

