A giant Trump baby blimp that the president says makes him ‘feel unwelcome’ has followed him to the G20 summit in Argentina

caption The blimp outside the Argentine legislature. source ODN/YouTube

A giant blimp of a baby Donald Trump made the president feel very “unwelcome” when he came to London in July, he said.

Now it has followed him to join protestors at the G20 summit held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday and Saturday.

The six-meter blimp was launched in London and has followed Trump to Paris and Ireland too.

Trump is scheduled to meet world leaders at the two-day event, but has already said he won’t meet Russian President Vladimir Putin because of the situation in Ukraine.

The six-meter balloon, which hovered 100 feet over the ground outside parliament in London, welcomed Trump on July 13, but the president told British newspaper The Sun: “I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London.”

The balloon is now drifting above the Plaza del Congreso, Buenos Aires, where the president landed on Thursday to begin critical talks held as part of the G20 summit.

It’s right outside the Palace of the Argentine National Congress, the home of the Argentine legislature.

In Argentina with President Vladimir Putin, but I can’t meet him due to the illegal Witch Hunt. So Ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/IAK9aqIWWK — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) November 29, 2018

Trump is expected to speak with several world leaders, including President Xi Jinping of China, at the summit, but his itinerary has already been streamlined, with Trump tweeting he was going to cancel a planned head-to-head with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He wrote: “Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin.”

Trump also forced a scheduled one-on-one meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe into a “trilateral” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump’s 48-hour visit is reportedly because he prefers his own bed and likes to keep his routines.

The blimp also followed Trump to Paris on November 11, where the president was due to attend a memorial for soldiers who died in World War I, but didn’t show up because of bad weather.

caption Demonstrators float a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls source Peter Nicholls/Reuters

The blimp cost $6,390 (£,5,000) to make and was the brainchild of 36-year-old Matt Bonner from London.