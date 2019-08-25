The wives of G7 world leaders enjoyed the best French wine, peppers, and traditional dances while their husbands were at the tense summit

Ellen Cranley, Business Insider US
-

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

  • World leaders gathered in southwest France for the G-7 Summit over the weekend, where they were slated for several closely watched meetings to examine major global issues.
  • European Council President Donald Tusk declared this year’s summit was “a difficult test of the unity and solidarity of the free world and its leaders,” as countries faced issues including impending trade wars and global climate concerns.
  • Despite the tensions, the leaders’ spouses put on a relaxed display while touring a nearby village, where they enjoyed a stunning villa, wine tasting, and traditional performances.
World leaders gathered in Biarritz, France for the G-7 Summit over the weekend to confront an array of global issues.

The annual summit is taking place this year amid an escalating trade war between the US and China, Britain’s planned exit from the European Union, and fires that have devastated the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

Despite the tensions surrounding the summit, first lady Melania Trump, French first lady Brigitte Macron, and other world leaders’ wives put on a relaxed and united display during a tour of the Basque region, enjoying wine, lunch, and traditional performances.

The first ladies traveled to the village of Epselette, which is situated in the Basque region in the southwest of the country.

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

The spouses then had lunch at the Villa Arnaga, built by Edmond Rostand, the French playwright who wrote Cyrano de Bergerac.

Regis Duvignau/Pool via REUTERS

The group included:

  • Akie Abe, wife of Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
  • Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron
  • US first lady Melania Trump
  • Chile’s First Lady Cecilia Morel
  • Jenny Morrison, the wife of Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison
  • Malgorzata Tusk, wife of European Council President Donald Tusk

Macron, Trump, and Tusk were in the front row for a performance by traditional Basque dancers in the villa’s garden.

Brigitte Macron, Melania Trump, and Malgorzata Tusk, look at Basque dancers in the garden of the Villa Arnaga.
Regis Duvignau/Pool via REUTERS

Trump and Macron were side-by-side throughout the day, which marked their latest friendly appearance one year after Macron called Trump “really fun.”

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

The group also attended a traditional song performance in the stunning Saint-Etienne church, not far from the villa.

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

The spouses took to a field trip to see the region’s famous “Piment d’Espelette,” which are dried red peppers.

Regis Duvignau/Pool via REUTERS

The peppers were used in the G7 dinner held for leaders in nearby Biarritz the night before.

First Lady Melania Trump looks at Espelette peppers, August 25, 2019.
Regis Duvignau/Pool via REUTERS

Espelette Mayor Jean-Marie Iputcha led the women on a tour through the village and they ducked into nearby shops and bakeries.

REGIS DUVIGNAU/AFP/Getty Images

The spouses made a stop to enjoy some French wine.

REGIS DUVIGNAU/AFP/Getty Images

In true French fashion, a wine expert sporting a beret led the women through a wine tasting.

Regis Duvignau/Pool via REUTERS

