The wives of G7 world leaders enjoyed the best French wine, peppers, and traditional dances while their husbands were at the tense summit

World leaders gathered in southwest France for the G-7 Summit over the weekend, where they were slated for several closely watched meetings to examine major global issues.

European Council President Donald Tusk declared this year’s summit was “a difficult test of the unity and solidarity of the free world and its leaders,” as countries faced issues including impending trade wars and global climate concerns.

Despite the tensions, the leaders’ spouses put on a relaxed display while touring a nearby village, where they enjoyed a stunning villa, wine tasting, and traditional performances.

The annual summit is taking place this year amid an escalating trade war between the US and China, Britain’s planned exit from the European Union, and fires that have devastated the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

Despite the tensions surrounding the summit, first lady Melania Trump, French first lady Brigitte Macron, and other world leaders’ wives put on a relaxed and united display during a tour of the Basque region, enjoying wine, lunch, and traditional performances.

The first ladies traveled to the village of Epselette, which is situated in the Basque region in the southwest of the country.

The spouses then had lunch at the Villa Arnaga, built by Edmond Rostand, the French playwright who wrote Cyrano de Bergerac.

The group included:

Akie Abe, wife of Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron

US first lady Melania Trump

Chile’s First Lady Cecilia Morel

Jenny Morrison, the wife of Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Malgorzata Tusk, wife of European Council President Donald Tusk

Macron, Trump, and Tusk were in the front row for a performance by traditional Basque dancers in the villa’s garden.

caption Brigitte Macron, Melania Trump, and Malgorzata Tusk, look at Basque dancers in the garden of the Villa Arnaga. source Regis Duvignau/Pool via REUTERS

Trump and Macron were side-by-side throughout the day, which marked their latest friendly appearance one year after Macron called Trump “really fun.”

The group also attended a traditional song performance in the stunning Saint-Etienne church, not far from the villa.

The spouses took to a field trip to see the region’s famous “Piment d’Espelette,” which are dried red peppers.

The peppers were used in the G7 dinner held for leaders in nearby Biarritz the night before.

caption First Lady Melania Trump looks at Espelette peppers, August 25, 2019. source Regis Duvignau/Pool via REUTERS

Espelette Mayor Jean-Marie Iputcha led the women on a tour through the village and they ducked into nearby shops and bakeries.

The spouses made a stop to enjoy some French wine.

In true French fashion, a wine expert sporting a beret led the women through a wine tasting.

