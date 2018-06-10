8 photos show just how tense things were between Trump and other world leaders at the G7 summit

The G7 summit took place over two days in Charlevoix, Quebec.

The summit ended in disarray: US President Donald Trump said the US would not endorse the joint statement from the summit.

Photographers captured images of the tension between Trump and other world leaders, including one in which French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron gripped Trump’s hand so tightly that he left an imprint.

Seven world leaders met Friday and Saturday in Charlevoix, Quebec for what is known as the G7 summit.

As Business Insider’s Michelle Mark reported, the summit ended in disarray: Late Saturday, US President Donald Trump tweeted that the US would not endorse the joint statement from the summit. Trump accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of making “false statements,” and said the US is looking into automobile tariffs.

Mere hours earlier, Trudeau had announced that all G7 countries had signed the joint communique.

Throughout the summit, photographers captured photos of the tension between Trump and other world leaders. Here are some of the most revealing:

On Friday, attendees posed for the traditional “family photo,” featuring British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

source Leah Millis/Reuters

Trump spoke privately with Merkel after the family photo. The two haven’t always seen eye-to-eye in the past.

Macron and Trump shared their usual intense handshake.

Here they are again, about to shake hands at a bilateral meeting.

That handshake was so intense that Macron’s thumb left an imprint on Trump’s hand.

Trump spoke with Macron one-on-one, and neither looked especially happy.

source Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Trump also looked displeased in a bilateral meeting with Trudeau.

On Saturday, Merkel spoke to Trump, alongside May, Macron, and Abe. This one photo said it all.

Trump also posed for some photos with Macron and Trudeau, showing the three leaders getting along. But given what we now know about Trump’s refusal to sign the joint communique, the three smiles were only temporary.

source Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

