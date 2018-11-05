Gab, the social networking site popular among the far right, has returned and users are already peppering it with anti-Semitic posts

The social media website Gab went back online Sunday evening, after finding a new domain host.

Gab was dropped by its original host, Go Daddy, when it was revealed that the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter was a frequent poster on the site.

Within minutes of going live, Business Insider found multiple new anti-Semitic posts.

Social media website Gab returned to the web Sunday evening and within minutes users were back to posting anti-Semitic messages.

The website was dropped by its original domain host, Go Daddy, when it was revealed in the wake of last week’s Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that the suspected gunman was a frequent poster on the site.

The morning of the attack, which left 11 congregants dead, including a Holocaust survivor, accused gunman Robert Bowers railed against a Jewish refugee organization called the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS).

caption Gab describes itself as “a social network that champions free speech, individual liberty and free flow of information online.” source Gab

“HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in,” Bowers wrote.

On Sunday, the company announced that they had found a new host, Epik.com, and that they would be back online soon. The site was live again around 5 p.m. ET.

Almost immediately users started posting anti-semitic messages yet again.

Christopher Cantrell, a white nationalist who gained notoriety after the Charlottesville rally, wrote one of the posts.

Gab has been back online for a few minutes, and, well: pic.twitter.com/YJdc2Rmkim — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) November 4, 2018

“Hew Jews! We’re back on Gab now. Thanks for the press. Pretty soon the average citizen is going to figure out that we wouldn’t be having these problems in your absence, and we genuinely appreciate your help in stepping up the timeline on that,” he commented.

“A couple of ancient jews die and everyone freaks out. [Very very] gay,” another user said.

Gab describes itself as “a social network that champions free speech, individual liberty and free flow of information online.” Because of that, it’s often used as a place to post hate speech and it has become a popular platform among far-right extremists.

The company has stated that they are cooperating with authorities on the investigation into the Pittsburgh shooting, but has also defended their platform.

“Social media often brings out the best and the worst of humanity. From live streamed murders on Facebook, to threats of violence by bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc Jr. that went unaddressed by Twitter, and more,” the company said in a statement.

“Criminals and criminal behavior exist on every social media platform.”

Bowers, 46, has since been charged with murdering 11 people on Oct. 27 in what is being called the worst single attack on the Jewish community in the US. He has pleaded not guilty to all 44 counts against him.