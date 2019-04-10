An elementary school principal has been accused of bullying undocumented students and making the school’s slogan MAGA themed

caption Andrews Elementary School in Austin, Texas. source Google Maps

Gabbie Soto, the principal of Andrews Elementary School in Austin, Texas, was accused of banning undocumented parents and children from attending a field trip.

Parents also accused her of banning undocumented parents from serving as campus PTA officers and said she wrote in a school newsletter that she looked forward to “Making Andrews Great Again!”

The school district it is conducting an investigation into Soto’s behavior.

Parents at Andrews Elementary School in Austin, Texas, claimed that principal Gabbie Soto banned undocumented parents and children from attending a field trip and serving as campus PTA officers, according to The Statesman.

Some parents, who are living in the country without legal permission, said Soto asked them about their citizenship status and told them they needed government IDs to serve on the PTA.

They said she also wrote in a newsletter to parents saying: “Looking forward to working with our team and Making Andrews Great Again!”

Soto became Andrews Elementary’s principal in spring 2018, and since then two formal written complaints have been filed with the school district, and school police officers have been called to campus three times for issues involving Soto, according to the Statesman.

One parent told Yahoo Lifestyle that one police call involved a teacher being chased into a restroom by Soto after defending immigrant families.

The school district told FOX7 that it is conducting an investigation into Soto’s behavior.

“Statements like that related to MAGA are not supported by our district,” Michelle Cavazoa, chief officer for school leadership at AISD, told FOX7. “We take these allegations very seriously and want to clarify it is absolutely against what we value at the district.”

INSIDER has contacted Austin ISD police, the district’s superintendent, and the district’s communication team for comment.

According to a federal law put in place in 1982, children have the right to primary and secondary education regardless of immigration status.