Parents of an 8-year-old boy who died by suicide are suing the Cincinnati school where he was bullied. Officials are arguing they’re not responsible for eliminating student violence.

Officials from a Cincinnati elementary school have asked courts to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of an eight-year-old boy who died by suicide after being bullied at school.

Gabriel Taye, a third-grader, died in 2017. His parents alleged in their lawsuit that he had experienced a violent incident at school just days earlier, and the school never told them about it.

The school officials’ lawyer argued Wednesday that the case could open up “whole new vistas of liability” for school officials, according to Courthouse News.

He also argued that there’s no case law to support the notion that schools must completely eliminate violent incidents.

The Cincinnati Board of Education and three administrators face a wrongful death lawsuit after the suicide of Gabriel Taye, a third-grader who died in 2017. They sought to have the US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals dismiss the lawsuit, after a lower court previously denied their request.

Gabriel’s parents alleged in their lawsuit that Carson Elementary School failed to stop the bullying their son endured, failed to call 911 after a violent incident at school just days before his death, and withheld information from Gabriel’s parents about the attack.

Months after Gabriel’s death, surveillance footage emerged that showed Gabriel lying on the floor of a school bathroom for roughly six minutes after an apparently violent encounter with other students. Cincinnati Public Schools said in a statement that Gabriel hadn’t told school staff that he was injured by his classmates – instead, he said he “fell” and “fainted.”

A lawyer for the school officials said it’s ‘impossible to predict, and thus impossible to prevent’ certain violent incidents at school

The school officials have denied Gabriel’s parents’ allegations, arguing that they “diligently sought to look after their student” and gave Gabriel’s mother all the information they had at the time about the bathroom incident.

The school officials have also argued that Gabriel was not technically bullied, since Ohio defines bullying as acts that are committed against a “particular student more than once.” They reasoned that if a student hadn’t been targeted by the same peer repeatedly, there would be no way to anticipate future violent incidents between the students.

The officials’ lawyer, Eric Herzig, said during his arguments on Wednesday that the case could open up “whole new vistas of liability” for school officials, according to Courthouse News.

He also argued that there’s no case law to support the notion that schools must reduce instances of student-on-student violence to zero, Courthouse News reported.

“Schools are responsible for preventing only that which they can predict,” Herzig wrote in a brief. “An isolated interaction between two students who have no history of aggression toward each other is impossible to predict, and thus impossible to prevent.”

But lawyers for Gabriel’s parents didn’t buy that explanation.

“The school district is arguing, ‘Wait, don’t let this case go forward… We’ll get sued all the time,” attorney Jennifer Branch said, according to WCPO. “And I said, ‘Great. You should be sued if you’re covering this up.'”

Gabriel’s parents said they never would have let their son return to school if they’d known what he endured there

The school officials also argued that Gabriel’s parents have given a number of different arguments about what truly caused his suicide, and that they don’t fully prove that the officials “acted recklessly and caused or contributed” to Gabriel’s death.

Suicide experts have also warned against attributing suicides to a single factor or incident. Rather, it’s frequently the result of multiple stressors and health issues converging, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It’s also unclear whether bullying directly causes suicide, though research has shown that bullying, when it’s accompanied by other risk factors, heightens the chance that a child will engage in suicide-related behaviors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But Gabriel’s parents have been adamant that they could have prevented Gabriel’s suicide if the school had informed them about the bathroom attack, saying they would never have allowed him to return to class after such an incident.

Once Gabriel did return to class, he was immediately taunted again by two boys who tried to flush his water bottle down a toilet, according to the lawsuit. It was later that same day that Gabriel died by suicide.