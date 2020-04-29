Gabrielle Union thought Steph and Ayesha Curry wouldn’t last and told them to ‘break up now’ early in their relationship

caption Gabrielle Union told Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry they should break up. source Getty Images; Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

Gabrielle Union, 47, revealed that she advised Steph Curry, 32, and Ayesha Curry, 31, to break up in the early stages of their relationship during a recent Instagram Live.

The “Bring It On” actress, who joined the Instagram Live with her husband Dwyane Wade, 38, chatted about her exuberant life in the ’90s, joking about how much younger Wade, Ayesha, and Steph were during that time.

“I enjoyed my life, and that is the exact advice I gave Ayesha and a young Steph,” Union said while smiling and pointing her finger at the couple.

She continued, “I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low, and you should just break up now and have sex with other people. I used a little bit more different language, but is that not what I told y’all both?”

Seeming to remember the moment, Ayesha, who met Steph at a youth church group in 2002 and began dating him in 2008, responded, “You looked at me and said, ‘How old are you? Okay…'”

“Precisely, because I was a THOT,” Union joked.

Wade, who stood behind Union with his arm around her, shook his head and stifled a smile as his wife spoke.

“I apologize on behalf of the Wade family. That’s not who we are anymore,” the former NBA player, who shares a daughter with Union, said.

As all four of them laughed at the memory, Union continued to tell Steph and Ayesha that she considers them to be “unicorns.”

“There are very, very few people that I have met who have been consistent. I’ve known you guys for well over a decade, and there are a lot of people who talk about faith and there’s a lot of people who talk about moving the culture forward but something isn’t real somewhere. And when people are like, ‘Are they real?’ And I’m like yes!'” she said.

Union continued, “You guys have been consistent and I wish more people understood that it is possible to be people of faith and also wanting to move the culture forward. Those two things don’t have to exist separately and you guys do a beautiful job of being exactly who you claim to be.”

Steph and Ayesha married in 2011 and now share three children: Riley, Ryan, and Canon. As their careers – Steph as an NBA star and Ayesha as a cookbook author – have progressed, they’ve continued to support one another.

After Steph received the first unanimous MVP award in NBA history in 2016, he attributed a large portion of his success to Ayesha.

“None of this is possible without you. You’ve given me the opportunity to go out here and work as hard as I do, spend the hours I need to do at the gym, during practice, in games, on the road – all the while holding down the house and doing the little things that keep our family going,” he said during his acceptance speech.