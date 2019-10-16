Gabrielle Union defended her family after someone questioned Dwyane Wade’s choice to call her and his children ‘my girls’

Dwyane Wade recently posted a photo of his wife, Gabrielle Union, their infant daughter Kaavia, and his 12-year-old child Zion. “My girls,” he captioned the picture.

Someone re-posted the photo on Twitter, writing, “What y’all think about this?”

The question was likely posed because Zion was assigned male at birth.

“Looks like love to me,” Union replied. “I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb s—. Peace & Blessings good people.”

Although the poster clarified in a separate tweet that they “don’t see a problem with it,” Union appeared to interpret the question as judgemental – likely because Zion was assigned male at birth.

(The family has never publicly confirmed Zion’s gender identity, so Insider will refer to them using non-binary terms.)

Earlier this year, Union celebrated alongside Zion and Wade’s eldest son, Zaire, at the annual Miami Beach LGBTQ Pride parade.

Although Wade was in Toronto for an NBA game, he posted a picture of Union and Zion on his Instagram story with the caption, “We support each other with Pride!”

“Zion had his [own] cheering section today,” he captioned another photo. “Wish I was there to see you smile kid!”

Dwayne Wade and Gabby Union supporting young Zion at Miami Pride is so beautiful, I could cry. I can't imagine having had this type of support as a kid (or even young adult). Amazing example of living in and showing unconditional love

After receiving some homophobic backlash, Wade made it clear that he supports Zion.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Wade told Variety.

“I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

Wade said it’s his “job as a father” to listen to the individual needs of his four children.

“They are all different, and I have to get to know them and where they are,” he said. “I have to say to most parents, get to know your kids. Don’t put your wants and needs on them.”

Zaire and Zion are Wade’s children with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches. He also has a young son named Xavier with Aja Metoyer, an old friend, and 11-month-old Kaavia with Union.