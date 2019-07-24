Dwyane Wade joined wife Gabrielle Union as a judge on ‘AGT,’ and she said it was like counseling for their marriage

source Emma McIntyre/KCASports2019 / Getty Images

Dwyane Wade joined his wife, Gabrielle Union, on the judge’s panel for Tuesday night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” The episode was the second of the Judge Cuts weeks, where they narrow down the competition.

Wade retired from the NBA after the Miami Heat’s 2018-19 season.

Union said the experience was like “couples counseling” for the two because it let her learn more about Wade. The two have been married since 2014.

After a performance by V. Unbeatable, an Indian dance crew, Wade gave the group the Golden Buzzer, which put them through to the live shows.

Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA after the Miami Heat’s 2018-19 season, but he hasn’t stepped away from a big stage.

On Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” Wade joined his wife, Gabrielle Union, as a judge. Union joined the judge’s panel for the 2019 season.

The idea to have Wade on the show wasn’t hers, but she welcomed him with open arms.

“NBC asked me if it was okay, and I’m like, ‘Uh, is it okay if my husband comes to work with me? That is actually an amazing idea,'” Union said.

The couple has been married since 2014, but Wade’s guest appearance helped Union learn more about her husband than she thought.

“I was surprised,” Union said. “I kept looking at him like, ‘Who are you?’ There were acts I assumed he would love and – not so much. And there were acts I assumed he wouldn’t like that he was intrigued by.

“It was kind of like, dare I say, a couples counseling almost, because I was understanding and seeing him in a very different space.”

Despite being in that different space, Wade fit right in and sent the V. Unbeatable dance crew from Mumbai, India, to the live shows by pressing the Golden Buzzer.

“I know the practice time it takes. I know the sacrifice it takes,” Wade told the crew. “I had this saying that whenever I hit a big shot, whenever I hit a game-winner, whenever it was one of those moments, I jumped up on the stand and I said, ‘This is my house.’ And today, on this stage, this is y’all house.”

The episode, which was taped in April, could have conflicted with Wade’s NBA schedule had the Heat made the postseason. Despite the Heat not doing so, it allowed Wade to create a memory the 29 performers will never forget.

It also gave him and Union a special memory together.

As Wade prepared, Union was there to give him advice. As his guest appearance got closer, he watched film of past contestants and noted what he should look for.

“I don’t get nervous at basketball games. I don’t get nervous shooting game winners, but I was a little nervous coming in,” Wade said. “Once we got going, it just became like a conversation, so my nerves went out the window.”

“Who better to judge potential champions but somebody who’s been a three-time (NBA) champion, has been voted an all-star 13 times?” Union said. “He’s got experience performing in high-pressure situations. I thought it was brilliant.”