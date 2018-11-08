Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade just welcomed a baby girl — here’s a complete timeline of their relationship

caption Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actress Gabrielle started dating basketball player Dwyane Wade in 2009, and they recently celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary and welcomed their first baby girl to the family.

Here is a look at Union and Wade’s relationship timeline.

February 2007: The couple met for the first time.

caption They met at an event. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Union and Wade first met while co-hosting a sponsored Super Bowl party. At the time, Wade was still married to Siohvaughn Funches.

Just a year earlier in 2006, Gabrielle Union and her then-husband Chris Howard got divorced after being married for five years.

Wade would file for divorce from Funches later that year.

July 2009: Union and Wade were spotted together for the first time.

caption She was his guest. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Co-hosting a charity dinner, The Summer Groove, Wade brought Union as his guest to the event. The rumors that the two were dating began to swirl.

May 2010: Funches sued Union.

caption Funches and Wade were also going through a legal battle. source Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Although Wade and Funches had been separated since 2007, their divorce was still ongoing in 2010.

In May, after Wade filed for sole custody of his two children, Funches filed a lawsuit against Union for “emotional distress.” The case would later be dismissed by the courts.

July 2010: The couple made their red carpet debut.

caption Wade and Union five years later at a gala. source Larry Busacca/Getty

After years of dating rumors, Union and Wade made their red carpet debut at the Summer Groove Charity event. The couple’s appearance together came one month after Wade’s divorce was finalized.

March 2011: Wade was awarded sole custody of his two sons.

caption The Wade family a few years later at the Union-Wade wedding. source Instagram/gabunion

He had filed for custody over a year prior. After a long legal battle, Wade was awarded sole custody of Zaire and Zion, his two children with Funches. At this time, he also has custody of his nephew.

January 2012: Union and Wade starred on the cover of Essence’s February issue.

caption They opened up about their relationship. source Jason Carter Rinaldi/Stringer/Getty Images

Speaking out in a joint interview for Essence’s February 2012 edition, the couple opened up about their romance and whether or not they plan on getting married.

“We’re not rushing it. Both of us have been married before, and we understand that if we choose to marry again, we want it to be right. We both took failing at marriage hard. The next time it’s gotta be forever,” Wade said, according to HuffPost.

January – April 2013: The couple took some time apart.

caption Their break didn’t last long. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Union and Wade temporarily went their separate ways in early 2013.

Later, Union told Glamour they split “because of distance and scheduling.”

“I finished filming [“Being Mary Jane”], then I flew to Vegas right away to start shooting “Think Like a Man Too,” she told Glamour. “I couldn’t take time off, and I missed some quality togetherness we desperately needed.”

A few months later in April, the couple was spotted together at a Miami Heat event.

December 2013: Wade and Union got engaged.

caption She announced it on Instagram. source Instagram/gabunion

Wade proposed to Union, who happily announced the couple’s engagement on Instagram. The ring reportedly cost $1 million.

“Sooooo this happened… #Yessss,” she commented with a string of dancing emojis, clapping emojis and heart-eyed emojis.

August 2014: They tied the knot and went on an epic honeymoon.

caption Union posted multiple honeymoon photos on Instagram. source Instagram/gabunion

The celebrity couple tied the knot on August 30, 2014. Wade’s two sons and his nephew were the included in the wedding party and, based on the photos alone, it’s safe to say the couple looks thrilled.

After the wedding, they embarked on a honeymoon in the Maldives.

August 2018: The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

caption They’ve been married for over four years. source Rich Fury/Getty

Union shared a sweet wedding moment on Instagram.

“Waking up every morning next to my best friend is a blessing I could’ve never imagined,” she wrote.

November 2018: The couple welcomed the latest addition to their family.

caption Union shared a sweet poem on Twitter. source Twitter/itsgabrielleu

According to Union’s tweet, their baby girl arrived via surrogate on November 7.

