Gabrielle Union shares a never-before-seen photo of the moment she said yes to her wedding dress

caption Gabrielle Union was shopping for a wedding dress just hours before the 2014 Met Gala. source Ari Perilstein/Stringer/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union shared a throwback photo from the time she went shopping for a wedding dress in 2014.

She found her gorgeous Dennis Basso strapless ball gown at Kleinfeld Bridal boutique in New York City.

Union said she went shopping right before she was set to attend the 2014 Met Gala.

Met Gala Monday turned into a very special day for Gabrielle Union back in 2014.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a never-before-seen photo on her Instagram story of the time she went shopping for a wedding dress at the famed Kleinfeld Bridal boutique in New York City.

caption Union and Dwyane Wade tied the knot in August 2014. source @gabunion/Instagram

In the photo, Union is wearing the same strapless Dennis Basso gown with a full skirt that she wore on her wedding day on August 30, 2014.

“Me & @kaaviajames godmother @deirdremaloney wedding dress shopping hours before the #MetGala2014,” she wrote on her story.

For her actual wedding day, Union wore two gowns. She walked down the aisle in a ball gown before changing into a strapless Dennis Basso dress with a thigh-high slit and crystal and pearl embellishments throughout.

“Like most brides to be, Gabrielle came in with her stylist Jason Bolden with a clear vision,” Basso told People. “But everything changed when she tried on gowns! Together [we all] decided that she wanted to be surprising. She came in wanting sexy, and to accentuate her amazing figure, but that evolved.”

Hours after Union found her wedding dress, she arrived at the Met Gala in a two-piece Prada design that featured a crop top covered in Swarovski crystals and an intricate fringe skirt.

caption Union wore a two-piece Prada ensemble at the 2014 Met Gala. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Union will surely never forget the 2014 Met Gala Monday.

