Gabrielle Union revived her ‘Bring It On’ cheerleading outfit 19 years later and twinned with her daughter

caption Gabrielle Union and daughter twin as her mum’s iconic “Bring It On” character. source Gabrielle Union Instagram

Gabrielle Union revived her cheerleading outfit from 2000 teen movie “Bring It On” for her 47th birthday, and her daughter wore matching costumes.

Union posted a series of Instagram stories and posts with one captioned, “Brought It.”

She wore the get-up to her star-studded birthday party with Snoop Dogg even making an appearance.

Gabrielle Union got her daughter to “Bring It On,” as the duo donned matching Clovers costumes from the iconic 2000 teen movie on Sunday.

Union shared a series of Instagram stories and posts of her and 11-month-old Kaavia twinning in the green cheerleader uniforms which were completed with gold bows and white sneakers.

And even 19 years later, the 47-year-old actress looked every bit like her cheerleading character Isis, striking a Clover-like pose.

While Union’s outfit was an original Clover’s costume, her daughter wore an inspired look made by Runza. The Nebraska-born actress posted a picture last month explaining that the Nebraskan sandwich shop gifted her the miniature uniform to mark Kaavia’s first visit to her home state.

The mum also combined a video of one of the film’s most famous scenes of her cheering to the song “Brr It’s Cold In Here,” which then cut to her attempting to re-create the dance with her daughter.

Union wore the throwback outfit to celebrate her birthday, which saw a performer also wear an identical Clovers costume and a masked Snoop Dog come up to hug the actress.

caption Gabrielle Union hugs a masked Snoop Dog at her birthday party. source Gabrielle Union Instagram

Union reunited with her co-star Dunst last month, modeling Rodarte’s Spring 2020 looks.

