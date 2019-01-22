The romance between Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina is one of the most adorable stories at the Australian Open, and the couple even have a joint Instagram account

caption Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina. source Getty Images

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils have been creating headlines at the 2019 Australian Open.

Svitolina contests a quarter-final against Naomi Osaka on Thursday (local time) and will likely be supported by her boyfriend Gael Monfils.

The relationship was recently confirmed and the couple even appear to have launched a shared Instagram account.

The Instagram account is really cute.

The blossoming romance between Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils has become one of the most adorable stories from the 2019 Australian Open.

The year’s first Grand Slam tournament has had a number of cute moments as Serena Williams has delivered hilarious post-match interviews where she confessed she has no idea where most of her trophies are, and has seen the Disney movies “Frozen” and “Beauty and the Beast” thousands of times.

Both stories were confirmed by her husband Alexis Ohanian on Twitter, but there is now a new power couple in town – and this one is delivering just as many headlines.

Monfils, a 32-year-old French player who has been a two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, was spotted in Svitolina’s player box at the Australian Open last week.

24-year-old Svitolina, former women’s world number three, contests an intriguing quarter-final encounter against the 2018 US Open champion Naomi Osaka on Wednesday, and will likely be supported once again by Monfils who will cheer her on from court-side.

“He’s there for me, he’s supporting me, and I’m there for him as well,” she said according to the BBC last week. “He understands, I understand, what we’re going through. It’s great.”

The couple even appear to have launched their own joint Instagram account, @g.e.m.s.life, last week.

The first post is a video which clips together a number of scenes showing them together at a training session, taking an evening stroll, and generally having fun by each other’s side.

They have since posted three other photos, including Svitolina seemingly enthralled by Monfils’ musical talents…

…The pair enjoying the Australian heat…

…And the couple in the middle of a heart-warming hug.

Svitolina takes on Osaka at the Rod Laver Arena, with a place in the tournament’s semi-final available to the winner.

If successful, it will be Svitolina’s most successful Grand Slam performance having reached the Australian Open quarter-final in 2018, and the French Open quarter-final in 2015 and 2017.