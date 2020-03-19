Gal Gadot shared a montage of 21 celebrities who are quarantining singing ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon

Natalie Portman and Will Ferrell were just two celebrities to appear in the video.

  • Gal Gadot posted a montage video on Instagram of her and 21 other celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” as they self-quarantine amidst the coronavirus crisis.
  • Gadot introduced the video herself and said: “Day six in self-quarantine and I got to say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical. This virus has affected the entire world.”
  • Gadot went on to say: “I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing the trumpet in his balcony to all the other people who were locked inside their homes. And he was playing ‘Imagine’ and there was something so powerful and pure about this video. And it goes like this…”
  • She began singing the song herself, before 21 celebrity pals all sang a line each.
  • The featured celebrities included Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Amy Adams, Pedro Pascal, Chris O’Dowd, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Cara Delevingne, and Maya Rudolph.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

