People are mocking Gal Gadot’s video of celebrities singing ‘Imagine’ amid the coronavirus pandemic: ‘Open your wallets or shut up’

caption Jimmy Fallon, Gal Gadot, and Pedro Pascal sang “Imagine.” source @gal_gadot/Instagram

Gal Gadot posted a montage of herself and more than 20 other celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” as they self-quarantined amid the coronavirus crisis.

The video, while meant to be uplifting, has sparked backlash from critics who believe wealthy celebrities should be doing more to help victims of the outbreak.

“Genuinely hate it when celebrities pull s— like this instead of donating to resources that can actually help people out,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Gal Gadot’s montage of celebrity pals singing John Lennon’s “Imagine,” meant to spread positivity amid the coronavirus crisis, has apparently inspired more backlash than feelings of solidarity.

Gadot’s video stitches together clips from more than 20 stars – including A-listers like Jimmy Fallon, Pedro Pascal, Mark Ruffalo, Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz, and Amy Adams – singing lines from Lennon’s famous call for unity and equality.

In her post on Instagram, the “Wonder Woman” actor said her time in self-quarantine had made her feel “a bit philosophical.”

“You know, this virus has affected the entire world. Everyone. Doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from – we’re all in this together,” she said, calling the song “powerful and pure.”

While meant to be uplifting, however, the video has sparked backlash from critics who believe wealthy people should be doing more to help victims of the outbreak, which has so far killed more than 9,000 people worldwide. More than 200,000 people have been infected, and many have lost (or will lose) jobs or income.

People have called for the celebrities involved in Gadot’s video to instead “open your wallets” or “donate to resources that can actually help people out.”

“There are celebrities who are actually donating money to help the less fortunate during the corona outbreak and then there are these types,” one person wrote.

open your wallets or shut up and stop singing. y’all shitty voices ain’t stopping anybody from dying https://t.co/mwD7SFh0DF — (jay)ke gyllenhaal facts (@IRONZEPPELINS) March 19, 2020

genuinely hate it when celebrities pull shit like this instead of donating to resources that can actually help people out. now i dont know if these ones did or not, but im almost positive SOME of them didn’t. — sweet night, tae&googie⁷ 친구???????? (@philtaetos) March 19, 2020

There are celebrities who are actually donating money to help the less fortunate during the corona outbreak and then there are these types pic.twitter.com/BWzWJdTmab — HanaWinters⁷ (@HanaWinters2) March 19, 2020

celebrities after singing imagine by john lennon and saying that we're all in this together pic.twitter.com/Q8W8MjtUp5 — ellie (@odairannies) March 19, 2020

Shall I tell you what’s not going to make me feel better about being in quarantine or coronavirus? A bunch of millionaires & celebrities singing John Lennon’s “imagine” from their fucking mansions and estates. Piss off — Scouse Ma (@Scouse_ma) March 19, 2020

One tweet mocking the video has racked up almost 20,000 likes.

us: celebrities should help out during this time by donating to those in need since they’re so wealthy

celebrities: pic.twitter.com/GSebdnpIgC — ????????‍♀️ (@phntmthread) March 19, 2020

The GQ writer Sophia Benoit even calculated the combined net worth of the celebrities involved, as reported by online resources, to underscore the tangible difference that could be made with that wealth.

“imagine – IMAGINE – having $17 million dollars and thinking that making a video clip of you singing one line of a song would help anyone,” Benoit wrote on Twitter.

“I just did the math,” she continued. “Everyone in that music video combined has a net worth of $527 million. Of course net worth estimates are usually terrible so let’s divide by 2 to be INCREDIBLY conservative. That’s $263.5 million dollars and they made a video. Lmao.”

I just did the math. Everyone in that music video combined has a net worth of $527 million. Of course net worth estimates are usually terrible so let’s divide by 2 to be INCREDIBLY conservative. That’s $263.5 million dollars and they made a video. Lmao. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) March 19, 2020

Other prominent writers – like Variety’s Caroline Darya Framke, The New York Times’ Astead Herndon, and Slate’s Ashley Feinberg – also mocked the video on Twitter.

"Imagine" if celebrities came together to donate money/resources to people actually need it I wonder if they can 🙂 — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) March 19, 2020

One of the best reasons to stan Beyoncé is that you know she'll never pop up in some clownery like this https://t.co/flreoeCGd9 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) March 19, 2020

i keep watching it and each time i get more mad why am i doing this — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 19, 2020

The “Desus & Mero” writer and producer Josh Gondelman joked, “No politician can unify people in the way that the ‘Imagine’ video seems to have united every single person against it.”