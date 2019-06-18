Gal Gadot stole the show at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in a sleeveless spin on a traditional pantsuit

caption Gal Gadot wore a chic pantsuit to the MTV Movie and TV Awards. source Emma McIntyre/VMN19/Getty Images

The new “Wonder Woman” movie may not come out until 2020, but Gal Gadot is already building hype by stealing the show with her impeccable style.

The actress stepped out for the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday in an outfit that put a chic twist on a traditional pantsuit.

caption Gal Gadot on stage at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. source Emma McIntyre/VMN19/Getty Images

Her blue pantsuit featured no sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a flowing ruffled design on the right side of the blazer that created an illusion of a half-skirt.

caption She wore her hair in a high ponytail. source Emma McIntyre/VMN19/Getty Images

Gadot’s style has been a highlight of several events and red carpets in 2019, starting with the sparkly jumpsuit she wore to Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week show in March.

caption Gal Gadot attends Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week show. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

She also turned heads at the Met Gala in May by wearing a unique ethereal ensemble by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. Gadot’s outfit paired a white lace cape dress with black thigh-high boots.