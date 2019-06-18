Gal Gadot stole the show at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in a sleeveless spin on a traditional pantsuit

- source
- Emma McIntyre/VMN19/Getty Images
- Gal Gadot attended the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday wearing a sleek pantsuit.
- Her blue two-piece ensemble featured a sleeveless design with flowing ruffled fabric on the right side of the blazer.
- Gadot has been stealing the show on the red carpet this year, both at Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week show and the 2019 Met Gala.
The new “Wonder Woman” movie may not come out until 2020, but Gal Gadot is already building hype by stealing the show with her impeccable style.
The actress stepped out for the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday in an outfit that put a chic twist on a traditional pantsuit.
Her blue pantsuit featured no sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a flowing ruffled design on the right side of the blazer that created an illusion of a half-skirt.
Gadot’s style has been a highlight of several events and red carpets in 2019, starting with the sparkly jumpsuit she wore to Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week show in March.
She also turned heads at the Met Gala in May by wearing a unique ethereal ensemble by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. Gadot’s outfit paired a white lace cape dress with black thigh-high boots.