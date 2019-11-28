Galaxy Entertainment Group Names Hospitality Veteran Joey Pather As the Senior Vice President of MICE Sector

MACAU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 November 2019 – Galaxy Entertainment Group announced the appointment of Joey Pather, a visionary conference and exhibition industry leader, as the Senior Vice President of MICE Sector.









Joey Pather – Senior Vice President of MICE Sector

Mr. Pather joins Asia’s most iconic and advanced MICE destination, Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) with over twenty years of hospitality and MICE management experience.

In his new role Mr. Pather will be responsible for the overall vision and strategic execution of Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC), as well as develop its suite of MICE event solutions and venue management services to drive demand optimization.

A tenured industry veteran, Mr. Pather has a demonstrated track record of leading and strategizing conference and exhibition center development — from planning, marketing and promotion to stakeholder relationships and operations management.

“I am very excited and honored to start my new journey with Galaxy Entertainment Group, and support the city’s vision of becoming a World Center of Tourism and Leisure. I aim to ensure that Galaxy International Convention Center solidifies its status and market leadership position by delivering best in class facilities, functionality, technology and bespoke experiences.

Prior to joining Galaxy Entertainment Group, he was Chief Executive Officer of Guangdong Tanzhou International Convention and Exhibition Centre (GICEC) in Foshan. He helmed the world-class, purpose-built facility embracing Asian flair and service culture from its opening in 2016, in association with international expo and convention center leaders Deutsche Messe.

In recognition of his achievements and for his contribution to the advancement of the MICE sector in southern China, he was honored with an ‘Excellent Entrepreneur Award’ by the Greater Bay Area (Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau) City Exhibition Cooperation Alliance

A firm believer in nurturing talents to deliver high quality events, he was also an Official Mentor for the Greater Bay Area’s Exhibition Industry Talent Cultivation Program, and recognized for his ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Reform of a State-Owned Company in China’.

A native from South Africa, Mr. Pather holds an Executive MBA degree from University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business.





