9 ways the Galaxy Note 10 is different than the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, even though they look almost identical

source Samsung/YouTube

Apart from their size, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus look nearly identical.

The smaller Note 10 is Samsung’s first attempt to make its Note phones appeal to smartphone users who prefer smaller phones.

While they look the same and offer the same overall experience, there are a few differences you should know about. The Galaxy Note 10 is missing some features from its bigger sibling, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note phones are typically known for their giant screens, but the company’s done something different with the new Galaxy Note 10.

This year, it’s offering a typically giant Note 10, as well as a smaller Note 10 model that may actually appeal to smartphone users who prefer smaller phones. That means we now have the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

You’ll get the same overall experience on both Galaxy Note 10 models, and apart from their size, they look pretty much the same. But there are a few bits and pieces that make these two devices more distinct from each other.

Check out the differences between the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus:

The Galaxy Note 10 has a 6.3-inch display, and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a massive 6.8-inch display.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Here are the dimensions and weight of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus:

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Galaxy Note 10:

71.8 x 151.0 x 7.9mm (2.83 x 5.94 x 0.31 inches)

168 g (5.93 ounces)

Galaxy Note 10 Plus:

77.2 x 162.3 x 7.9mm (3.04 x 6.39 x 0.31 inches)

196 g (6.91 ounces)

Surprisingly, the Galaxy Note 10’s screen has a lower 1080p resolution than the Galaxy Note 10 Plus’ 1440p resolution.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

This is surprising in almost every way. Samsung typically gives its premium, flagship phones a sharp 1440p resolution, regardless of size. The smaller Galaxy S10 with a 6.1-inch screen has a 1440p resolution, for example.

But this is usually just a technical spec. I didn’t notice at all that the Galaxy Note 10 was any less sharp than the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

The Galaxy Note 10 has slightly less powerful specs than the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

source Samsung

Both the Galaxy Note 10 models run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip that’s powering most premium phones in 2019 – where they differ a little is in RAM.

RAM is the special kind of memory that keeps the apps you’ve been using running in the background. When you return to an app, the app won’t need to re-open itself, and you’ll be right where you left off. The more RAM, the more apps and activity the phone can store, and it can lead to a faster experience.

The Galaxy Note 10 comes with 8 GB of RAM and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus comes with 12 GB of RAM. While the Galaxy Note 10 has less RAM, 8 GB is still plenty for most people, so I wouldn’t worry much about that if that’s a concern.

As for storage, the Galaxy Note 10 comes with 256 GB of storage, and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus comes with either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage.

The Galaxy Note 10 has a 3,500mAh battery, and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a 4,300mAh battery. Battery life will likely be great on both devices.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Galaxy Note 10 has a triple-lens camera system, and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a fourth lens for depth-sensing.

source Samsung

Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus come with a 12-megapixel standard camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view, and a 12-megapixel zoomed lens.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus has an extra camera lens to better handle depth of field for things like portrait mode. It’ll also give you better portrait modes for videos, too.

Right off the bat, I wouldn’t say that anyone who fancies the smaller Galaxy Note 10 will miss the fourth depth of the field camera.

The Galaxy Note 10 doesn’t have a microSD card slot, but the Galaxy Note 10 Plus does.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

This could certainly be a bummer for some.

And while we’re here, I might as well note that neither phone has a headphone jack, either.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus will support Samsung’s super-fast 45W charger, whereas the smaller Galaxy Note 10 won’t.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Both Galaxy Note 10 phones will come with 25W chargers, which is an upgrade over the previous chargers that came with previous Galaxy S and Note phones.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus also supports Samsung’s 45W charger, which is likely to be even faster than the new 25W chargers. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Note 10 won’t support the new 45W charger.

And finally, price: the Galaxy Note 10 is $950, and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is $1,100

source Samsung

Both the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus are now available for preorder, and they’ll be in stores August 23.