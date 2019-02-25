12 must-have accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e are up for preorder now, and if you’re buying one, you should also pick up some accessories to deck out your new phone.

We’ve rounded up 12 must-have accessories to help you make the most of your new phone.

Whether you want a durable case, a USB-C charging cable, a wireless charger, or a nice phone grip, we have an accessory for you.

There’s nothing quite like the joy of getting a new phone, and if you’re an Android fan, you might want to get your hands on the new Galaxy S10, S10+, or S10e. Samsung’s latest flagship phones are packed with exciting new features like a nearly bezel-less screen, embedded fingerprint sensors, improved cameras, and all the latest tech.

But to take advantage of the phones’ full feature set, you’ll need a few key accessories – especially if you haven’t upgraded your phone in a few years. The Galaxy S10 lineup charges via a USB-C port instead of the older Micro-USB standard, and your current case won’t fit its new camera setup. But don’t worry, we collected 12 must-have accessories for new Galaxy S10 owners like you.

You can preorder all three of the new Galaxy phones right now, and if you get a Galaxy S10 or S10+, you’ll also receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds, Samsung’s new totally wireless headphones. Your phone won’t arrive until March 8, but having these accessories ahead of time will prepare you for the moment when you finally take it out of its box.

Check out 12 must-have Samsung Galaxy S10 accessories below:

A case that will keep your new phone from getting scratched or dented

The cheapest Galaxy S10 phone is $799.99, so you’re probably going to want a case to keep it protected. They’re also made of glass on both the back and front, which is likely to shatter when dropped and is expensive to replace.

The case that’s right for you will depend on personal preferences, like whether you care about your phone feeling bulky or want both the front and back of your phone to be protected.

Your options are also a little limited right now because case makers are just starting to roll out new models to fit these photos. That said, we rounded up the case makers we trust below, so you have a good place to start.

A good case will generally run you between $12 and $70 depending on the company, the model of your phone, and type of case you get. There are cheaper options out there, but if you get a case from any of the companies below, you’ll be in good shape.

A screen protector to keep the Galaxy S10’s screen from getting scratched or cracked

If you don’t want to put your phone in a case, at least protect its display with a screen protector. Protectors from ZAGG’s InvisibleShield series has earned our trust because of their balance of durability and thinness.

The best screen protector for the new Galaxy phones is the Ultra Clear, which is made out of a thin “self healing” material that fixes light scratches and dents over time. Zagg’s S10 and S10+ screen protectors curve at the edges to protect the entire screen of the phone.

This screen protector earned its “ultra clear” name by being so thin that it doesn’t detract from the quality of the colors shown on the phone’s screen. Basically, you’ll probably forget its there, until it saves your phone’s screen from cracking the next time it falls.

A PopSockets Grip to make your phone easier to hold

The PopSockets Grip is a small “button” that sticks on the back of your phone and expands into a grip that makes your phone easier to hold. You can stick the PopSockets Grip anywhere, but if you pick the dead center of your phone, you can also use it as a little stand.

I was a PopSockets Grip skeptic, but I changed my tune after finally trying one. This is a great accessory for all of the new Galaxy S10 phones, but it’s almost mandatory if you’re getting the S10+, which has a 6.4-inch screen.

A MicroSD Card to hold more music, pictures, videos, and games

One of the big advantages the Galaxy S10 phones have over most phones is upgradable storage. You can pop in a MicroSD card to add up to 512GB of extra space to your phone, which means holding thousands of extra pictures or songs and dozens of HD shows and movies.

There are a ton of options out there, but Samsung’s EVO+ MicroSD Cards earned the top spot in our guide because of their fast read and write speeds and relatively inexpensive price. The one we recommend is 64GB, but if you need additional storage, a 256GB version of this card is also available.

A light pair of Bluetooth earbuds for listening to music on the go

The Galaxy S10 is one of the few major smartphones to ship with a headphone jack, but you should still get a pair of Bluetooth earbuds to avoid dealing with a long audio cable when you’re on the go.

I’ve tried dozens of Bluetooth earbuds, but the pair I keep coming back to is iFrogz’s Impulse Duo. The $32 earbuds deliver excellent sound and battery life for the price, which is why they’re our pick for the best wireless headphones under $50.

My favorite feature is the magnetic clip built into on the Impulse Duo’s receiver, which allows you to easily attach it onto your clothing. The magnetic connection isn’t too strong, but it’s enough to keep your buds from getting lost if one accidentally gets knocked out of your ear. It also makes it easier to access the receiver’s volume controls and pause button.

A wireless charging pad so you can juice up the battery without a cable

Fast charging is the quickest way to juice up the Galaxy S10’s battery, but you can also use a wireless charging pad, which is a lot more convenient. Wireless charging is slower than using a cable, but RAVPower’s Qi-Certified Charging Pad reduces that gap with quick charging.

It’s the newer version of our pick for the best wireless charging pad, and it can charge the Galaxy S10 at a maximum rate of 10W. Many inexpensive charging pads have a maximum speed of 5W or 7.5W or require a special power adapter to charge devices at 10W. RAVPower includes that adapter with this charging pad, so you get everything you need in one box.

A portable Bluetooth speaker to share your music with others

If you want to play your music at your next party, you’re going to need a portable Bluetooth speaker. JBL’s Flip 4 is our pick for the best Bluetooth speaker under $50 because of its fun design, great sound quality, and the ability to connect two devices to it at once.

That last feature lets you and another person split the DJ duty instead of passing your phone around, which means it’s less likely to be dropped. The Flip 4’s other major feature is its IP68 rating, which means it’s waterproof in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. That might not sound important in the winter, but you’ll appreciate it during the summer.

I put JBL’s waterproof claims to the test when I reviewed the Flip 4, and it completely exceeded my expectations, surviving a 10-minute dunk into a tank of water while intermittently playing music.

A microfiber cloth to keep your phone’s screen free from oil, fingerprints, and dirt

Your Galaxy S10’s screen is going to get dirty regardless of how careful you are with it, so investing in a pack of MagicFiber’s cleaning cloths is a good idea. The cloths are made out of a microfiber that cleans up dust, oil, fingerprints, and dirt.

What I like about this six pack is that you’ll have enough cloths to keep one in your bag, one at work, one at home, and three spares in case you lose or overuse one. Phone screens are one of the most disgusting surfaces you touch every day, so this accessory is a must-have if you avoid unnecessary contact with germs.

A few extra-long durable charging cables that won’t break in a few months

Let’s be honest, the charging cable Samsung and other phone makers include with their tech are often too short and fragile to last the lifetime of your phone. When it comes to cables, Anker’s PowerLine+ series is our top pick, because they charge your devices quickly, are built durably, and come in several sizes.

The USB-C charging cable above is six feet long and encased in a double-braided nylon coating with laser-welded connectors. You can contort this cable any way you’d like, and it won’t show any sign of damage. Anker insures all of its tech with an 18-month warranty, so if something does happen to the cable within a year and a half, you can send it in for a replacement.

A power brick that can take advantage of the Galaxy S10’s maximum charging speed

Nobody wants to worry about running out of battery, which is why you’ll want a charger that can take advantage of the Galaxy S10’s maximum charging speed. Our favorite fast charger is Anker’s PowerPort 2, a $30 charging brick that can recharge everything from your phone to a laptop.

The charger has both a regular USB port and USB-C PD port. You can plug the Galaxy S10 into either of them, but the USB-C PD port will provide significantly faster speeds. You can use the other port to charge another one of your gadgets at the same time, though, which can reduce the number of chargers you have plugged into your wall.

A car charger that can take advantage of fast charging speeds

A fast-charging power adapter will take care of your charging needs while you’re at home or the office, but what about when you’re on the road? Anker’s car charger a USB-C PD port that outputs 30W of power, just like its wall charger. That’s enough power to charge the Galaxy S10 at its maximum charging speed or even charge a laptop with USB-C ports.

Anker’s car charger has an additional USB port that can charge gadgets at 12W, which isn’t quite as fast, but still fine if you want to charge another gadget.

A battery pack that can charge the Galaxy S10 really fast

A high-capacity external battery pack is a must-have accessory for anyone who plans on traveling or won’t have access to an outlet. We recommend a lot of great options, but I’m going with AUKEY’s 30,000mAh battery because it holds enough power to fully recharge the Galaxy S10 several times. It also has a USB-C PD port, which means it can take advantage of the phone’s fast charging feature.

The battery pack also has a pair of regular USB ports, which you can use to charge your other tech. They won’t charge your tech as fast as its USB-C PD port, but they do support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 charging standard, so phones built to take advantage of that feature will charge faster than normal.