This is the clearest look so far at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10

source 91Mobiles

The device pictured above is supposedly a render of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 Plus designated for the press.

If accurate, the render gives away a few details of the Galaxy S10 Plus before Samsung’s big Unpacked event on February 20, where the company is expected to announce its new Galaxy S smartphones.

The render was obtained by tech site 91Mobiles.

Here it is, supposedly: Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Plus.

The image above is apparently a render by Samsung designed for the press that was obtained by tech site 91Mobiles.

If accurate, the render doesn’t add to the long list of rumors surrounding Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Plus. If anything, it reinforces some of the existing rumors, like ultra-narrow bezels, an oval punch-hole for the selfie camera on the top right, two selfie cameras, three rear cameras, and Samsung’s switch to an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Indeed, there’s no visible fingerprint sensor on the front or back of the device pictured above, suggesting again that the Galaxy S10 Plus – at least – has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Specifically, rumors are claiming that Samsung is using ultrasonic technology for its in-display fingerprint sensor, which is supposedly better than the optical technology used in the OnePlus 6T.

Read more: Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone could introduce a completely new design with new features – here are 11 rumors about what to expect

It isn’t clear, exactly, what the extra lenses on the Galaxy S10 Plus will do. If recent phones that have three rear lenses, like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and LG V40, are anything to go by, we can probably expect a regular lens, a zoom lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens.

As for the two selfie cameras, we can also deduce from phones with similar selfie camera setups, like the Pixel 3, where the second selfie lens is an ultra-wide-angle camera.

Whether the leaked render is real or not, we’ll have to wait to get the confirmed details from Samsung itself. Samsung will host its Unpacked event on February 20, where we’re expecting it to unveil its latest Galaxy S smartphones.