The biggest awards show in gaming just revealed this year’s nominees, and anyone can vote for the winners

caption “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” came out in December 2018, but it still qualified for The Game Awards this year. source “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”/Nintendo

The Game Awards 2019 has announced this year’s nominees, with more than 100 games spread across 24 award categories.

Gamers will be able to vote for the winners via The Game Awards website or by searching “TGA vote” on Google. You can vote for a winner in each category once per day through December 11.

The awards ceremony will be held on December 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Game Awards advisory board includes executives from more than a dozen major gaming companies, including Xbox, Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Valve, and Tencent.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Game Awards 2019 has announced this years list of nominees, which includes 107 different games spread across more than 20 categories.

Established in 2014, The Game Awards is an annual ceremony featuring live performances, celebrity presenters, major industry announcements, and world premiere trailers. More than 26 million people streamed the awards last year.

This year’s nominees are led by games like “Death Stranding,” “Fortnite,” “Control,” “Apex Legends,” and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” all of which received three or more nominations. The Game Awards also includes special categories for unique genres, independent releases, virtual reality, and esports.

The Game Awards advisory board includes executives from more than a dozen major gaming companies, including Xbox, Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Valve, and Tencent.

Fans can help choose the winners in every category on the event’s website or by searching “TGA vote” on Google. You can vote for a winner in each category once per day through December 11 – your vote will be authenticated with an existing social media or Google account. (Chinese viewers can use Bilibili to vote.)

The Game Awards ceremony will be held on December 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 5:30 p.m. PT. The awards will be streamed live on more than 60 different international platforms – including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and Mixer – but tickets to attend the event in person are also on sale now.

Cinemark Theatres across the United States will host a special event in 53 of its theaters where it’ll pair a live simulcast of the awards with the world premiere screenings of “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Here’s the full list of The Game Awards 2019 nominees:

Game of the Year

caption “Death Stranding” source “Death Stranding”/Kojima Productions

“Control” (Remedy/505 Games)

“Death Stranding” (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

“Resident Evil 2” (Capcom/Capcom)

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice “(From Software/Activision)

“The Outer Worlds” (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Game Direction

source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

“Control” (Remedy/505 Games)

“Death Stranding” (Kojima Productions/SIE)

“Resident Evil 2” (Capcom/Capcom)

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” (From Software/Activision)

“Outer Wilds” (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Best Narrative

source “Control”/505 Games

“A Plague Tale: Innocence” (Asobo/Focus Home)

“Control” (Remedy/505)

“Death Stranding “(Kojima Productions/SIE)

“Disco Elysium” (ZA/UM)

“The Outer Worlds” (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Score/Music

source “Cadence of Hyrule”/Nintendo

“Cadence of Hyrule” (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)

“Death Stranding” (Kojima Productions/SIE)

“Devil May Cry 5” (Capcom)

“Kingdom Hearts III” (Square Enix)

“Sayonara Wild Hearts” (Simogo/Annapurna)

Best Audio Design

source “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare”/Activision

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” (Infinity Ward/Activision)

“Control” (Remedy/505)

“Death Stranding” (Kojima Productions/SIE)

“Gears 5” (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

“Resident Evil 2” (Capcom)

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” (From Software/Activision)

Best Performance

source “Gears 5″/Xbox Game Studios

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, “The Outer Worlds”

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden, “Control”

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, “Gears 5”

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, “Death Stranding”

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, “Control”

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, “Death Stranding”

Games for Impact

source “Concrete Genie”

“Concrete Genie” (Pixelopus/SIE)

“Gris” (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

“Kind Words” (Popcannibal)

“Life is Strange 2” (Dontnod/Square Enix)

“Sea of Solitude” (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

Best Ongoing Game

source Apex Legends

“Apex Legends” (Respawn)

“Destiny 2” (Bungie)

“Final Fantasy XIV” (Square Enix)

“Fortnite” (Epic Games)

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

source “Outer Wilds” / Annapurna Interactive

“Baba Is You” (Hempuli)

“Disco Elysium” (ZA/UM)

“Katana ZERO” (Askiisoft/Devoler)

“Outer Wilds” (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

“Untitled Goose Game” (House House/Panic)

Best Mobile Game

source “Sayonara Wild Hearts”/Annapurna

“Call of Duty: Mobile” (TiMi Studios/Activision)

“GRINDSTONE” (Capybara Games)

“Sayonara Wild Hearts” (Simogo/Annapurna)

“Sky: Children of Light” (Thatgamecompany)

“What the Golf?” (Tribland)

Best Community Support

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

“Apex Legends” (Respawn/EA)

“Destiny 2” (Bungie)

“Final Fantasy XIV” (Square Enix)

“Fortnite “(Epic Games)

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best VR/AR Game

source Squanch Games

“Asgard’s Wrath” (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

“Blood & Truth” (SIE London Studio/SIE)

“Beat Saber” (Beat Games)

“No Man’s Sky” (Hello Games)

“Trover Saves the Universe” (Squanch Games)

Best Action Game

source “Devil May Cry 5″/Capcom

“Apex Legends” (Respawn/EA)

“Astral Chain” (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” (Infinity Ward/Activision)

“Devil May Cry 5” (Capcom/Capcom)

“Gears 5” (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

“Metro Exodus” (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Best Action/Adventure Game

source “Borderlands 3″/Gearbox Software

“Borderlands 3” (Gearbox/2K)

“Control” (Remedy/505 Games)

“Death Stranding” (Kojima Productions/SIE)

“Resident Evil 2” (Capcom)

“The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” (Grezzo/Nintendo)

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” (From Software/Activision)

Best Roleplaying Game

source Disney/Square Enix

“Disco Elysium” (ZA/UM)

“Final Fantasy XIV” (Square Enix)

“Kingdom Hearts III” (Square Enix)

“Monster Hunter World: Iceborne” (Capcom)

“The Outer Worlds” (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Fighting Game

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studios

“Dead or Alive 6” (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)

“Jump Force” (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

“Mortal Kombat 11” (NetherRealm/WBIE)

“Samurai Showdown” (SNK/Athlon)

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Best Family Game

source “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”/Nintendo

“Luigi’s Mansion 3” (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

“Ring Fit Adventure” (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

“Super Mario Maker 2” (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

“Yoshi’s Crafted World” (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

source “Fire Emblem: Three Houses”/Nintendo

“Age of Wonders: Planetfall” (Triumph Studios/Paradox)

“Anno 1800” (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)

“Fire Emblem: Three Houses” (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)

“Total War: Three Kingdoms” (Creative Assembly/Sega)

“Tropico 6” (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)

“Wargroove” (Chucklefish)

Best Sports/Racing Game

source “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” / Activision

“Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” (Beenox/Activision)

“DiRT Rally 2.0” (Codemasters)

“eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020” (PES Productions/Konami)

“F1 2019” (Codemasters)

“FIFA 20” (EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game

source “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2″/Ubisoft

“Apex Legends” (Respawn/EA)

“Borderlands 3” (Gearbox/2K)

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” (Infinity Ward/Activision)

“Tetris 99” (Arika/Nintendo)

“Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Best Esports Game

source Blizzard Entertainment

“Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” (Valve)

“DOTA2” (Valve)

“Fortnite” (Epic Games)

“League of Legends” (Riot Games)

“Overwatch” (Blizzard)

Best Esports Player

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic

Content Creator of the Year

caption Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek. source Robert Reiners / Stringer/ Getty Images