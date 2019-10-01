19 game-changing products that will make your life easier

caption There are so many simple fixes to major inconveniences. source Quirky/Amazon

Some of the best modern inventions make everyday life simpler for people, especially at home.

There are products that can make you more efficient and happier.

Incorporating things like an electric food chopper, a collapsible water bottle, or a waterproof notepad for the shower can make your day-to-day easier.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Often, it feels like there aren’t enough hours in the day, especially when little things like untangling phone cords, chopping food, and cleaning the kitchen become huge time-sucks.

But there are products that can solve such problems, giving you time for more important tasks.

From grippers to help you open jars to an alarm clock that mimics the sun, you can invest in items that actually improve your day-to-day life.

These are Insider’s 19 favorite game-changing products.

Scrap Trap makes cleaning the kitchen counters easy.

caption The KitchenArt scrap trap with scraper is available on Amazon. source KitchenArt/Amazon

KitchenArt’s scrap bowl is designed to be tucked into a drawer or counter, so you can scrape debris into it without having to use one hand to steady the bowl. It can hold up to two quarts of scraps, and it’s dishwasher safe.

Cost: $14.90 on Amazon

A serrated apple slicer can save you time and arm strength.

caption The Newness apple slicer corer in red is available on Amazon. source Newness Focus On Stainless Steel/Amazon

This clever device made by Newness, and available on Amazon, allows you to cut your apple into eight neat slices by simply pressing down on it. Make sure you handwash it after use.

Cost: $13.48 on Amazon

A portable steamer takes the stress out of traveling.

caption The Conair portable garment steamer in white is available on Bed, Bath, & Beyond. source Conair/Bed, Bath, and Beyond

This Conair steamer from Bed Bath & Beyond will definitely come in handy for frequent travelers, as they’ll no longer have to worry about their clothes getting wrinkled in their luggage. It heats up in just 60 seconds, and the head removes easily so you can fill it with water when you need to.

Cost: $19.99 on Bed Bath & Beyond

Wool dryer balls help your clothes dry faster when you put them in the machine, and they prevent wrinkling.

caption The Wantell extra-large wool drying balls is available on Amazon. source Wantell/Amazon

Pop a few of these wool balls into the dryer with your clothes, and you won’t have to restart the machine three times to get a load done. They help clothes dry more quickly, as well as make them fluffier so you won’t have to iron every item.

Amazon offers a variety of drying balls, but Wantell’s are organic and handmade in New Zealand.

Cost: $7.49 for a six-pack on Amazon

You don’t have to lean over the side of your bed when your phone needs juice if you have an extra long charger.

caption The AmazonBasics nylon braided lightning cable is on Amazon. source Amazon

It seems like a little problem, but an outlet being far away from your bed or couch can become a big nuisance when you want to look at your phone while you relax.

Amazon Basics makes a six-foot-long lightning cable, so you don’t have to be separated from your phone while it charges.

Cost: $12.99 on Amazon

This bowl from Amazon lets you feed your furry friend without forcing you to bend over.

caption The ARAD no more bending dual pet bowl is available on Amazon. source ARAD/Amazon

The handle on ARAD’s pet bowl is 28 inches long, so it will reach most adults’ waists. Add more food or water to your pet’s dish from the counter or table, and lower it once it’s ready.

Cost: $23.99 on Amazon

This device makes chopping as easy as dropping veggies into a basket.

caption The multichopper with chopdrop is available on Williams Sonoma. source Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma sells the Philips’ multichopper, which can slice vegetables, grate cheese, and even grind meat into even pieces. You just push a button at the top to operate it, and the food will be dropped into the bowl at the bottom once the pieces are the right size.

That’s much preferable to spending what feels like forever prepping your own ingredients.

Cost: $69.95 on Williams Sonoma

Aquanotes are perfect for writing down shower epiphanies.

caption The Aquanotes waterproof notepad is available on Amazon. source Aquanote/Amazon

This waterproof notepad has perforated pages, so you can take your big ideas or to-do lists with you once you’re clean.

Their versatility is what makes them so great – my roommate and I use them to leave each other encouraging notes.

Cost: $9.38 on Amazon

This collapsible straw allows you to be eco-conscious on the go.

caption The EcoSip collapsible telescopic straw is available on Amazon. source EcoSip/Amazon

Reusable straws have gained popularity in recent years, but they’re somewhat difficult to take around with you.

EcoSip makes transporting a stainless steel straw simple, as its version folds up and sits in a case. Stow it in your bag, so it’s ready whenever you need it.

Cost: $18.99 on Amazon

This pill organizer goes the extra step with pods that can break out individually and a push-through design for restocking.

caption The Sagely smart weekly pill organizer is available on Amazon. source Sagely/Amazon

Sagely’s extra-large pill organizer is versatile, offering two weeks’ worth of medicine for once a day pill-takers and one week for those who have two daily doses. The daily pods can be removed from the pack, making it easy to travel, and Sagely has a complimentary free app that reminds users to take their medicine, too.

Cost: $34.99 on Amazon

This waterproof speaker can play your music for 10 hours without a charge.

caption The Ultimate Ears wonderboom portable speaker is available on Amazon. source Wonderboom/Amazon

The wonderboom from Ultimate Ears can offer you tunes while you shower, or it can turn your pool or beach day into a party. It’ll float in the pool, so you don’t have to worry about it sinking.

Cost: $62.50 on Amazon

Opening a container of pickles doesn’t have to be so hard on your hands if you have jar grippers.

caption These rubber jar grips are available on the Container Store. source The Container Store

You can use the Container Store’s rubber jar grips to open bottles, jars, and more. The pack comes with three uniquely shaped, colorful mats.

Cost: $3.99 per package of three on the Container Store

This collapsible water bottle keeps you hydrated without the bulk.

caption The collapsible water bottle is available on Hydaway. source Hydaway

This 17-ounce water bottle becomes a 1.5-inch disc when you collapse it, enabling you to take it with you wherever you go. You can customize it with a spout or cap lid, and it’s dishwasher safe.

Cost: $25 on Hydaway

Stemware savers aim to prevent accidental shatters in the dishwasher.

caption The Quirky tether stemware saver is available on Amazon. source Quirky/Amazon

Wine glasses are awkward to place in the dishwasher, and it’s not uncommon to find a broken one on the top shelf after a wash.

But those shatters won’t be as frequent if you have Quirky’s stemware savers. It slips onto the glass on one end and the dishwasher post on the other, ensuring it remains steady while the machine runs.

Cost: $14.95 per four-pack on Amazon

Having a luggage scale at home can help you ensure you won’t have to repack your bag at the airport.

caption The AmazonBasics portable luggage scale is available on Amazon. source Amazon

Most airlines charge customers if their bags exceed 50 pounds, which can make adding an extra pair of shoes to your bag feel very high stakes.

This scale allows you to weigh your luggage at home with ease, giving you comfort as you travel. And the AmazonBasics’ version is compact, so you won’t have to worry about storing it.

Cost: $9.99 on Amazon

A wall-mounted hair storage unit brings organization to the bathroom.

caption This hair care wall mount is available on MDesign. source MDesign

You can mount this MDesign hair care holder to the wall, saving you cabinet space while keeping you organized. It’s made of wire, and it’s available in 14 colors.

Cost: $14.99 on MDesign

This gentle alarm clock mimics the sun, offering light therapy to users.

caption This Philips wake-up light alarm clock is available on Amazon. source Philips/Amazon

Rather than jarring you awake with a harsh sound, this alarm clock wakes you up gently, brightening your room over a 30-minute period.

The Philips wake-up lamp has been clinically proven to help users feel more awake in the morning.

Cost: $37.49 on Amazon

But you’ll still probably need some coffee in the morning, which is where the Mr. Coffee warmer comes in handy.

caption The Mr. Coffee mug warmer is available on Amazon. source Mr. Coffee/Amazon

This Mr. Coffee device is ideal for slow sippers, as it keeps mugs warm. It’s small enough to be portable, so you can use it at the office too. After you’re done, simply wipe it clean.

Cost: $10.99 on Amazon

And finally, you’ll never have to stress about losing your keys again thanks to magnetic clips.

caption The KeySmart magnetic key holder is available on Bed, Bath, & Beyond. source KeyCatch/Bed, Bath, and Beyond

You can peel and stick the KeySmart magnetic holders onto whatever surface you want: your desk, a lightswitch by the front door, the fridge. Your key ring will stick to them, helping ensure you always know where your keys are.

Cost: $10 on Bed, Bath, & Beyond