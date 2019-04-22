‘Game of Thrones’ fans are losing it over Arya’s steamiest scene yet, and some are seriously disappointed

caption Gendry and Arya clearly have some chemistry. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode two, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

On Sunday’s episode, after a flirtatious moment on the season premiere, Arya had a surprisingly steamy sex scene with Gendry.

“We’re probably going to die soon. I want to know what it’s like before that happens,” Arya tells him, just before she kisses him.

Fans had strong reactions to the scene – including disappointment, considering Arya’s character arc has largely focused on independence and self-sufficiency.

The young warrior then leans in to kiss him, begins to strip, and commands him to take his pants off.

caption Some fans saw this coming after a flirty moment on the season premiere. source HBO

Fans had strong reactions to the episode’s sex scene, especially when it came to their apparent age gap.

Although Arya is meant to be 18 years old this season – which HBO conspicuously confirmed via Twitter on Sunday morning – she was just 11 years old when introduced on the first season.

And so many fans were simply taken aback, uncomfortable with the idea of Arya acting so grown up.

Arya: I want to know what it feels like. All of us: pic.twitter.com/AVie5jvrLj — Mirelis A. Irizarry (@iamMirelis27) April 22, 2019

Arya, you’re like a little sister to the whole GoT universe #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MFwr6gtc7U — captain kota (@DakotaKai_WWE) April 22, 2019

arya……… what did I just watch……. i felt like I just watched my daughter lose her innocence IM NOT OK WHY pic.twitter.com/y0ysd41c2d — big rach (@yunggrach) April 22, 2019

When you’ve been waiting for Gendry and Arya to get together for 4 seasons and it finally happens, but then they start getting naked…. pic.twitter.com/jQBj7IBgsH — Jayesh (@imJSuthar) April 22, 2019

It’s also that Arya looks much younger than Gendry, who’s portrayed by 31-year-old Joe Dempsie – but she’s just a few years younger than him in the book series.

According to “A Song of Ice and Fire,” Gendry is just five years older than the youngest Stark, which would make him 23 on season eight.

Indeed, some fans were thrilled with the development, considering Arya’s close connection with Gendry on seasons two and three. The show also teased a romance after the characters rekindled their connection on the eighth season premiere.

Arya and Gendry finally getting together I’ve been wanting this for YEARS this is my time #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zlFK9By0Vx — Ashley (@AshleyFerrieri) April 22, 2019

Arya said ima get some Baratheon dick before I die #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/bnz06yone6 — he wanna fuck wit the hottie (@baddiexbeyy) April 22, 2019

Us finally watching Arya and Gendry get together #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/wmdtjE06SL — Teddy (@_yoTeddy) April 22, 2019

Arya is like if I die tonight, i better bang Gendry first. A girl knows her priorities #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/y5VAfmcVGA — Tati (@Hemswobrien) April 22, 2019

Some of the funniest reactions stemmed from Arya asking Gendry about how many women he had already been with.

Gendry: The Red Woman almost killed me. Arya: So were you talKING TO OTHER BITCHES YES OR NO?!? — yana yams. (@BreeDevil14) April 22, 2019

Arya really ran the CarFax on Gendry — Frazier Tharpe (@The_SummerMan) April 22, 2019

Plenty of fans, however, reacted with disappointment and confusion.

Arya’s character arc has been largely focused on cultivating independence. She’s one of the show’s most formidable fighters and has never earnestly expressed interest in romance or in relying on others for fulfillment.

Given Arya’s development over the course of the series, the sex scene felt out of character for many viewers – and even a bit gratuitous.

They couldn’t just let Arya live her best independent, badass life could they. ???? — Kaitlyn Kirk (@KaitlynRebekah6) April 22, 2019

the INJUSTICE done to ms arya starks character tonight…truly insulting… pic.twitter.com/eCgPvgQ0RH — ????nichols???? (@clamskies) April 22, 2019

Ok I just binged watched all 7 seasons not too long ago and in my mind Arya was still a badass little kid and all that switched up about 15 mins ago pic.twitter.com/994bfYXUvj — Reaghan ✨ (@ReaghanTarte) April 22, 2019

Arya got some bagged wine in her and immediately hit Gendry with the “u up?” Like this is a college party and not impending doom — theon greyjoy apologist (@sickboyvs) April 22, 2019

Even Maisie Williams said she initially thought the scene was a “prank.”

Twenty-two-year-old Maisie Williams, who plays Arya, told Entertainment Weekly that she didn’t take the sex scene seriously when she initially read the script – especially considering how showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have been known to prank their cast with bogus scripts in the past.

“At first, I thought it was a prank,” Williams said. “I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh f—!”

“It was really interesting because it’s a very human relationship for Arya,” she continued. “This is something she’s stayed away from, an emotion we’ve never really seen her engage with. David and Dan were like, ‘It’s the end of the world, what else would you have her do?’ This may be a moment where Arya accepts death tomorrow, which she never does – ‘Not Today.'”

The scene also unveiled some gnarly scars on Arya’s torso.

caption Arya has trained to become a vicious warrior since she last saw Gendry. source HBO

Gendry looked markedly surprised upon seeing the scars – most likely because he doesn’t know about all the hardships and training she’s gone through since they parted ways on season three.

We know that Arya has been attacked and even stabbed multiple times, but it’s unclear exactly where the scars are from. That could mean they’ll be important to her arc, especially given the camera’s lingering focus on them, or at least come up again later on the season (assuming she survives the forthcoming battle).