NFL player Aaron Rodgers made a cameo on ‘Game of Thrones,’ and fans are wondering ‘where’s Waldo?’

caption Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on Sunday’s “Game of Thrones.” source Game of Thrones/YouTube

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode five, “The Bells.”

Daenerys Targaryen and her army attacked and destroyed King’s Landing on the penultimate episode of the HBO series.

NFL player Aaron Rodgers made a cameo during the city’s destruction.

“Game of Thrones” featured a surprise football cameo during Sunday’s episode of the HBO series, “The Bells.”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was hidden in the background of the penultimate episode of the series as an extra in King’s Landing.

Rodgers described his appearance in the “Game Revealed” video posted on the “Game of Thrones” YouTube channel.

“I was helping a woman who was injured, sat her down, and then, the hell with her, I’m getting out of there,” he said.

Some fans online thought they found his cameo but none have lined up with his description yet.

Some people thought he showed up as a Lannister soldier.

Aaron Rodgers made a small cameo in tonight’s episode of @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/XJ1NvRo2Kh — Clint Brakebill (@CBrakebill) May 13, 2019

Others thought he ran down an alley and got burnt.

Green Bay Packers QB @AaronRodgers12 literally got torched on last nights episode of #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/9JqI6xmMFa — Joe Mathew™ (@JoeMathew5) May 13, 2019

There was a special NFL cameo on this week’s @GameOfThrones ???? We see you @AaronRodgers12 ???? pic.twitter.com/oKqeBOD9Qu — NFL UK (@NFLUK) May 13, 2019

The football player posted a closer look at his costume on Instagram. It appears that he was a civilian in King’s Landing, but it’s unclear if anyone has actually found him on the episode yet, considering neither of the above options line up with his description. The soldier doesn’t have a beard like Rodgers has, and the alley runner doesn’t have a cap on his head like Rodgers.

Rodgers isn’t the first sportsperson to make a cameo on the series. Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard played a Lannister soldier on the fourth episode of the seventh season.

As for Rodgers’ cameo on Sunday’s episode, it may require a few rewatches to find.

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9.m. ET on HBO.