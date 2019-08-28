An ex-‘Game of Thrones’ actor plays one of the murderers on ‘Mindhunter’

caption Robert Aramayo as Young Ned Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and then as Elmer Wayne Henley Jr. on Netflix’s “Mindhunter.” source HBO and Netflix

Actor Robert Aramayo starred as young Ned Stark on the sixth season of HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones.”

Now you can see him on Netflix’s serial killer drama series “Mindhunter” as Elmer Wayne Henley Jr.

Henley is one of several real-life murderers featured on the show.

Netflix’s drama series “Mindhunter” is based on the real events of the FBI’s investigations into psychopaths and serial killers during the 1970s and 80s, which means actors were hired to play real-life murderers.

One of the newcomers to the “Mindhunter” cast of killers is actor Robert Aramayo – the actor who played young Ned Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

caption Young Ned Stark on “Game of Thrones” season six, episode three, “Oathbreaker.” source HBO

Aramayo appears on the fourth episode of “Mindhunter” season two, when characters Wendy and Greg go to interview Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr.

Henley was convicted for the murder of 27 young men and boys in 1974. He was 18 years old at the time of his conviction.

As the episode of “Mindhunter” explores, Henley would help lure victims to the 33-year-old serial killer Dean A. Corll. Henley eventually killed Corll and then confessed his crimes to police.

caption Aramayo’s version of Elmer Wayne Henley Jr. (left) and the real man (right). source Netflix and Bettmann/Getty Images

Henley is currently serving his life sentence in a Texas prison called the Mark W. Michael Unit. As for Aramayo’s portrayal of this real-life murderer, “Game of Thrones” fans might not have recognized him thanks to the accent change for the role of Henley (which is nothing like the English accent he adopted to play Ned Stark).

The second season of “Mindhunter” is streaming now on Netflix.