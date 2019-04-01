How the salaries of ‘Game of Thrones’ actors compare to TV’s highest-paid stars

caption Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

“Game of Thrones” actors like Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke are paid $500,000 an episode, while others, like Sophie Turner, are paid $175,000 an episode.

Turner told Harper’s Bazaar that equal pay on the show is a “bit tricky,” and that she’s fine with her costars getting paid more.

How do the “Game of Thrones” salaries stack up against some of the highest-paid actors on television?

The final season of “Game of Thrones” begins this month, and the actors got big raises ahead of it.

Cast members Kit Harrington (who plays Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Lena Heady (Cersei Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) were making $500,000 an episode in 2017, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, costars Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) were making $175,000 an episode.

Turner acknowledged the pay gap in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, saying equal pay on the series is “a little tricky.”

“Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline,” Turner said. “And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, ‘You know what … you keep that money.'”

But there are other TV stars who make more than even the highest-paid “Game of Thrones” actors do.

Norman Reedus is making $1 million an episode for “The Walking Dead” after his costar Andrew Lincoln departed the show, according to Variety. The stars of HBO’s “Westworld” are getting big raises ahead of the sci-fi drama’s third season, The Hollywood Reporter reported in October.

And Jim Parsons of CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” made headlines last summer for walking away from a reported two-year, $50 million paycheck for two more seasons of the sitcom, which CBS subsequently decided to end this year.

Below are some of TV’s highest-paid actors and how much they make per episode:

$1 million – Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead” (AMC)

source “The Walking Dead”/AMC

Source: Variety (2018)

$1 million — Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Source: Variety (2018)

$1 million — Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

source HBO

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (2018)

$1 million — Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

source CBS

Source: Variety (2016)

$650,000 – Dwayne Johnson, “Ballers” (HBO)

source HBO

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (2017)

$600,000 — Julia Roberts, “Homecoming” (Amazon)

source Amazon

Source: Variety (2018)

$575,000 — Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

source ABC

$500,000 — Sean Penn, “The First” (Hulu)

source Hulu

$500,000 — Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

source HBO

Source: Variety (2017)

$500,000 — Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

caption “Game of Thrones” source HBO

Source: Variety (2017)

$500,000 — Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

source HBO

Source: Variety (2017)

$500,000 — Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

source HBO

Source: Variety (2017)

$500,000 — Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

caption “Game of Thrones” source HBO

Source: Variety (2017)

$375,000 — John Goodman, “The Conners” (ABC)

source ABC

Source: Variety (2018)

$350,000 — Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Source: Variety (2018)

$250,000 — Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

source NBC

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (2018)

$250,000 — Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” (HBO)

source HBO

$175,000 — Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

source HBO

Source: Indiewire (2019)

$175,000 — Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

source HBO

Source: Indiewire (2019)

$175,000 — Isaac Hempstead Wright, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

source HBO

Source: Indiewire (2019)