22 ‘Game of Thrones’ actors who have played ‘Star Wars’ characters

Both HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the “Star Wars” universe feature large casts.

There has been some overlap between the two throughout the years.

While some actors, like Thomas Brodie-Sangster, have made cameo appearances in “Star Wars” movies, others, including Emilia Clarke and Gwendoline Christie, have more prominent roles.

For “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones” fans, some faces may be familiar when jumping universe to universe.

For some actors, like Thomas Brodie-Sangster (who played Jojen Reed on the HBO series), their part in “Star Wars” may be a brief cameo appearance. But for others, like Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), it’s a more prominent jump to a galaxy far, far away.

Here are 22 actors who have appeared on “Game of Thrones” and as “Star Wars” characters:

Julian Glover played Grand Maester Pycelle on “Game of Thrones.” But early in his career, he played General Maximilian Veers in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

In “The Empire Strikes Back,” Veers is a general in the Empire’s Imperial Army. Glover voiced Veers in a 2012 TV special called “Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out.”

Oliver Ford Davies played Maester Cressen, who served Dragonstone under Stannis Baratheon, on “Game of Thrones,” He also played Sio Bibble in “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace,” “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones,” and “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.”

Sio Bibble is the governor of Naboo.

Keisha Castle-Hughes played Obara Sand on “Game of Thrones” and was in “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” as Queen Apailana.

Queen Apailana ruled over Naboo.

Gwendoline Christie portrayed Ser Brienne of Tarth on “Game of Thrones” and joined the “Star Wars” universe as Captain Phasma in “The Force Awakens.”

She reprised her role as the leader of the First Order’s stormtroopers in “The Last Jedi.”

Max Van Sydow played the Three-Eyed Raven who passed his mantle to Bran on “Game of Thrones” and played Lor San Tekka in “The Force Awakens.”

Lor San Tekka is an explorer who supports the Resistance.

Emun Elliot appeared as Marillion, a singer who has his tongue cut out on Joffrey’s orders on “Game of Thrones” and was Major Brance in “The Force Awakens.”

Brance is a communications officer for the Resistance.

Jessica Henwick was on “Game of Thrones” as Nymeria Sand and played Jessika Pava in “The Force Awakens.”

Pava is a Resistance pilot and fights against the First Order at Starkiller Base.

Miltos Yerolemou was Syrio Forel, Arya’s sword instructor, on “Game of Thrones” and appeared in “The Force Awakens” as a bar patron.

In “The Force Awakens,” he is at Maz Kanata’s castle when the First Order attacks.

Ian Whythe portrayed multiple characters on “Game of Thrones,” including a White Walker, the Mountain on season two, and Wun Wun the giant. He was in “The Force Awakens” as two characters: Crusher Roodown and Bollie Prindel.

Roodown is a scavenger from Jakku while Prindel is a Urodel who serves the Resistance.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster played Jojen Reed on “Game of Thrones” and made a cameo in “The Force Awakens” as Petty Officer Thanisson.

Thanisson serves the First Order under General Hux.

Hannah John-Kamen played Ornela, a member of the Dosh khaleen who meets Daenerys Targaryen, on “Game of Thrones” and was First Order Officer No. 1 in “The Force Awakens.”

Her character makes a brief appearance in “The Force Awakens.”

Jefferson Hall played Ser Hugh of the Vale, who was killed in a jousting match with the Mountain, on “Game of Thrones” and briefly appeared as First Order Officer No. 4 in “The Force Awakens.”

He works on Starkiller Base in “The Force Awakens.”

Mark Stanley played Grenn, a member of the Night’s Watch, on “Game of Thrones” and appeared in “The Force Awakens” as a Knight of Ren.

He appears behind Kylo Ren during a flashback.

Kate Dickie played Lysa Arryn on “Game of Thrones” and appeared in “The Last Jedi” as a monitor for the First Order.

The monitor works for General Hux.

Ralph Ineson played Dagmer Cleftjaw, a raider for House Greyjoy, on “Game of Thrones” and was cast as Colonel Ansiv Garmuth in “The Last Jedi.”

He serves on Snoke’s ship.

Mark Lewis Jones played Shagga, leader of the Stone Crows, on “Game of Thrones” and was Captain Moden Canady in “The Last Jedi.”

Canady is a First Order officer.

Ian McElhinney played Ser Barristan Selmy on “Game of Thrones” and made a cameo appearance in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” as General Jan Dodonna.

General Dodonna was introduced in “A New Hope” where he was played by Alex McCrindle.

Francis Magee was Yoren, a Night’s Watch recruiter who kept Arya safe on the journey out of King’s Landing, on “Game of Thrones and played Jav Mefran in “Rogue One.”

Jav Mefran is a soldier for the Republic and joins the rebels in the fight at the Battle of Scarif.

Emilia Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones” and was Qi’ra in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Qi’ra is Han Solo’s childhood friend and former romantic partner.

Tobias Menzies played Edmure Tully, Catelyn Stark’s brother, on “Game of Thrones” and voiced Tiber Saxon on “Star Wars Rebels.”

Tiber serves the Empire and becomes the governor of Mandalore after his brother dies.

Pedro Pascal was Oberyn Martell on “Game of Thrones” and is taking the titular role on Disney’s “The Mandalorian.”

“The Mandalorian” will stream on Disney+ and will take place five years after “Return of the Jedi.”

Richard E. Grant played Izembaro, the director of a theater group in Braavos, on “Game of Thrones” and will star in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” as Allegiant General Pryde.

Pryde is a general for the First Order.