BEFORE AND AFTER: 9 ‘Game of Thrones’ characters that were recast

caption The Night King was recast after the fifth season of “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”

HBO’s hit series has recast several major and minor characters, including the Night King, Beric Dondarrion, Tommen and Myrcella Baratheon, and Daario Naharis.

“Game of Thrones” fans should know by now not to get too attached to their favorite characters (seeing as the HBO show kills off so many), but they might want to keep an eye on the rotating cast of actors, too.

Several cast members have been replaced over the span of seven seasons. Though some of the characters are minor enough that fans probably missed the change, bigger roles were slyly replaced with similar-looking actors.

Keep reading for a look at which “Game of Thrones” characters have been swapped out.

Princess Myrcella was originally played by Aimee Richardson.

caption Aimee Richardson as Myrcella on season two, episode one: “Two Swords.” source HBO

Richardson was cast as Myrcella for the first two seasons of “Game of Thrones.”

Actress Nell Tiger Free took over for the fifth season.

caption Nell Tiger Free as Princess Myrcella on season five. source HBO

When Myrcella was a little more grown up and ready to get married, the role was recast and Nell Tiger Free got to play the princess for one season.

Myrcella’s brother Tommen was also played by a different actor for the first few seasons.

caption Callum Wharry as Tommen on season one, episode two, “The Kingsroad.” source HBO

Callum Wharry starred as the youngest of Cersei’s children starting on the pilot episode of “Game of Thrones.”

Dean Charles Chapman took over as Tommen on season four.

caption Dean Charles Chapman as Tommen on the season six finale. source HBO

The showrunners needed to age up the character so Tommen could consummate his marriage with Margaery Tyrell on the fifth season.

BONUS: Chapman appeared on “Game of Thrones” as a minor character — Martyn Lannister — for season three.

caption Before he was Tommen, Dean Charles Chapman played Martyn Lannister. source HBO

Martyn Lannister was held prisoner by the Starks/Tullys before being killed by Rickard Karstark on the third season.

Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane was played by Conan Stevens on the first season.

caption Gregor Clegane on season one, episode four, “Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things.” source HBO

We only saw a few glimpses of Ser Gregor on the first season.

The Mountain was recast for season two, and actor Ian Whyte took over briefly.

caption Ian Whyte as Gregor on season two. source HBO

The two actors look very similar, so it would have been easy for fans to completely miss this change-up in faces.

But then a third Gregor came along. Icelandic strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has portrayed the Mountain since season three.

caption Björnsson as The Mountain on season four, episode seven, “Mockingbird.” source hbogo.com

By the seventh season, Björnsson would have to wear prosthetics underneath his helmet in order to transform into the undead-Mountain.

David Michael Scott was originally cast to play Beric Dondarrion.

caption David Michael Scott as Beric on season one, episode six, “A Golden Crown.” source YouTube

Ned sent Beric to the Riverlands to deal with The Mountain’s war crimes on the first season.

Beric was off-screen for season two, but Richard Dormer returned as his incarnation on season three.

caption Dormer as Beric on season three, episode six, “Kissed by Fire.” source HBO

Dormer has played the Lightning Lord ever since.

Daario Naharis, the sellsword who seduced Daenerys, was first played by Ed Skrein.

caption Ed Skrein as Daario on season three, episode eight, “Second Sons.” source YouTube

The new Daario looked strikingly different when Michiel Huisman was recast.

caption Michiel Huisman as Daario on season four, episode one, “Two Swords.” source HBO

The showrunners kept Daario in the same uniform, even though Huisman had a totally different aesthetic than Skrein.

The Three-Eyed Raven was originally played by Struan Rodger.

caption Struan Rodger as the Three-Eyed Raven on the season four finale source HBO

Rodger’s version of the Three-Eyed Raven only made a brief appearance on the fourth season finale before going off-screen for all of season five.

By the time we saw the Three-Eyed Raven again, Max von Sydow had been cast in the part.

caption Sydow’s version of the Three-Eyed Raven on season six, episode five, “The Door.” source HBO

Von Sydow took the character to greater depth as he trained Bran Stark to become the next Three-Eyed Raven.

Leaf was also introduced at the tail end of season four, when she was played by Octavia Selena Alexandru.

caption Like Bloodraven, Leaf only had a brief appearance on the fourth season finale. source HBO

Alexandru’s version of Leaf, one of the Children of the Forest, showed up to help Bran enter the Three-Eyed Raven’s cave.

Kae Alexander was cast in the role of Leaf for the sixth season.

caption When Leaf turned up on season six, she had a whole new look. source HBO

Since Alexander wears a lot of prosthetics, you might not have picked up on the actor change.

Actor Richard Brake was given a lot of prosthetics to transform into the Night King for seasons four and five.

caption Brake as the Night King on season five, episode eight, “Hardhome.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Then for the sixth season, the same prosthetics were applied to a new actor: Vladimir Furdik.

caption Vladimir Furdik as the Night King on season seven, episode six, “Beyond the Wall.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

The effect is the same, but you can tell there’s a slightly different face under all the makeup when you see the two versions side-by-side.

We also saw Vladamir Furdik as a human when Bran had a vision of the Night King being created

caption Furdik was confirmed as the new Night King when we saw him in human form. source HBO

Furdik reprised the role of the Night King for season seven and the coming eighth and final season.

BONUS: Furdik also appeared on the fifth season as the White Walker who fights Jon Snow at Hardhome.

caption Furdik on the fifth season of “Game of Thrones.” source Courtesy HBO

In the same episode where Richard Brake was playing the Night King, Furdik was starring as the White Walker who Jon kills with his Valyrian steel sword.

Last but not least, Freddie Stroma was the first actor cast as Dickon Tarly.

caption Freddie Stroma as Dickon on season six, episode six, “Blood of My Blood.” source HBO

Stroma played Sam Tarly’s brother on the sixth season, when Sam and Gilly first arrive at Horn Hill.

Actor Tom Hopper took over the role of Dickon for the seventh season.

caption Hopper as Dickon on season seven, episode five, “Eastwatch.” source Macall B. Polay/HBO

Tom Hopper had several memorable scenes as Dickon for the seventh season, including fighting in the epic “Spoils of War” battle.