BEFORE AND AFTER: 9 ‘Game of Thrones’ characters that were recast

- source
- Helen Sloan/HBO
- Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”
- HBO’s hit series has recast several major and minor characters, including the Night King, Beric Dondarrion, Tommen and Myrcella Baratheon, and Daario Naharis.
“Game of Thrones” fans should know by now not to get too attached to their favorite characters (seeing as the HBO show kills off so many), but they might want to keep an eye on the rotating cast of actors, too.
Several cast members have been replaced over the span of seven seasons. Though some of the characters are minor enough that fans probably missed the change, bigger roles were slyly replaced with similar-looking actors.
Keep reading for a look at which “Game of Thrones” characters have been swapped out.
Princess Myrcella was originally played by Aimee Richardson.
- source
- HBO
Richardson was cast as Myrcella for the first two seasons of “Game of Thrones.”
Actress Nell Tiger Free took over for the fifth season.
- source
- HBO
When Myrcella was a little more grown up and ready to get married, the role was recast and Nell Tiger Free got to play the princess for one season.
Myrcella’s brother Tommen was also played by a different actor for the first few seasons.
- source
- HBO
Callum Wharry starred as the youngest of Cersei’s children starting on the pilot episode of “Game of Thrones.”
Dean Charles Chapman took over as Tommen on season four.
- source
- HBO
The showrunners needed to age up the character so Tommen could consummate his marriage with Margaery Tyrell on the fifth season.
BONUS: Chapman appeared on “Game of Thrones” as a minor character — Martyn Lannister — for season three.
- source
- HBO
Martyn Lannister was held prisoner by the Starks/Tullys before being killed by Rickard Karstark on the third season.
Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane was played by Conan Stevens on the first season.
- source
- HBO
We only saw a few glimpses of Ser Gregor on the first season.
The Mountain was recast for season two, and actor Ian Whyte took over briefly.
- source
- HBO
The two actors look very similar, so it would have been easy for fans to completely miss this change-up in faces.
But then a third Gregor came along. Icelandic strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has portrayed the Mountain since season three.
- source
- hbogo.com
By the seventh season, Björnsson would have to wear prosthetics underneath his helmet in order to transform into the undead-Mountain.
Read more: Here’s what the Mountain looked like under his helmet on ‘Game of Thrones’ season six
David Michael Scott was originally cast to play Beric Dondarrion.
- source
- YouTube
Ned sent Beric to the Riverlands to deal with The Mountain’s war crimes on the first season.
Beric was off-screen for season two, but Richard Dormer returned as his incarnation on season three.
- source
- HBO
Dormer has played the Lightning Lord ever since.
Daario Naharis, the sellsword who seduced Daenerys, was first played by Ed Skrein.
- source
- YouTube
The new Daario looked strikingly different when Michiel Huisman was recast.
- source
- HBO
The showrunners kept Daario in the same uniform, even though Huisman had a totally different aesthetic than Skrein.
The Three-Eyed Raven was originally played by Struan Rodger.
- source
- HBO
Rodger’s version of the Three-Eyed Raven only made a brief appearance on the fourth season finale before going off-screen for all of season five.
By the time we saw the Three-Eyed Raven again, Max von Sydow had been cast in the part.
- source
- HBO
Von Sydow took the character to greater depth as he trained Bran Stark to become the next Three-Eyed Raven.
Leaf was also introduced at the tail end of season four, when she was played by Octavia Selena Alexandru.
- source
- HBO
Alexandru’s version of Leaf, one of the Children of the Forest, showed up to help Bran enter the Three-Eyed Raven’s cave.
Kae Alexander was cast in the role of Leaf for the sixth season.
- source
- HBO
Since Alexander wears a lot of prosthetics, you might not have picked up on the actor change.
Actor Richard Brake was given a lot of prosthetics to transform into the Night King for seasons four and five.
- source
- Helen Sloan/HBO
Then for the sixth season, the same prosthetics were applied to a new actor: Vladimir Furdik.
- source
- Helen Sloan/HBO
The effect is the same, but you can tell there’s a slightly different face under all the makeup when you see the two versions side-by-side.
We also saw Vladamir Furdik as a human when Bran had a vision of the Night King being created
- source
- HBO
Furdik reprised the role of the Night King for season seven and the coming eighth and final season.
BONUS: Furdik also appeared on the fifth season as the White Walker who fights Jon Snow at Hardhome.
- source
- Courtesy HBO
In the same episode where Richard Brake was playing the Night King, Furdik was starring as the White Walker who Jon kills with his Valyrian steel sword.
Last but not least, Freddie Stroma was the first actor cast as Dickon Tarly.
- source
- HBO
Stroma played Sam Tarly’s brother on the sixth season, when Sam and Gilly first arrive at Horn Hill.
Actor Tom Hopper took over the role of Dickon for the seventh season.
- source
- Macall B. Polay/HBO
Tom Hopper had several memorable scenes as Dickon for the seventh season, including fighting in the epic “Spoils of War” battle.
- Read more:
- WHERE ARE THEY NOW: 31 actors who were killed off ‘Game of Thrones’
- Emilia Clarke reveals she underwent brain surgery twice during ‘Game of Thrones’
- Every detail you might have missed in the new ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 trailer
- See 20 new posters from the final ‘Game of Thrones’ season which tease stunning new costumes