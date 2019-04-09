How much money the ‘Game of Thrones’ stars are making for the final season

caption “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

The “Game of Thrones” actors Kit Harington, Lena Headey, and more make half a million dollars an episode.

Some of their co-stars, like Sophie Turner, make far less.

“Game of Thrones” is a colossal hit for HBO, and the actors’ salaries reflect that.

Main stars like Kit Harington (who plays Jon Snow) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) got big raises in 2017 ahead of the show’s final season, which begins on Sunday. They now make $500,000 an episode.

Before that, their latest raise came in 2014, when Harington, Headey, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) each made $300,000 an episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Others make far less than their counterparts, though. Actors like Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) still don’t even make as much as some of the stars of another HBO hit, “Westworld.” Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, and Thandie Newton are making $250,000 an episode for the show’s upcoming third season, The Hollywood Reporter said in October.

But Turner said she understood why she didn’t make as much as some of her “Game of Thrones” co-stars.

“Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline,” Turner Harper’s Bazaar last week. “And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, ‘You know what … you keep that money.'”

Below is how much each main “Game of Thrones” star makes per episode heading into Sunday’s season premiere:

$500,000 — Kit Harington (Jon Snow)

$500,000 — Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

$500,000 — Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister)

$500,000 — Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister)

$500,000 — Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

caption "Game of Thrones"

$175,000 — Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)

$175,000 — Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)

$175,000 — Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark)