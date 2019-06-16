21 ‘Game of Thrones’ actors who have played DC characters

- source
- HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has an ensemble cast.
- Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo on the HBO show, is Aquaman in the DC Universe, but there are more actors that have also played DC characters on TV and in movies.
The DC Universe is continuing to expand and some “Game of Thrones” actors have joined it.
While some actors, like Jason Momoa as Aquaman, are familiar, some fans may not realize that other stars from the HBO show have also been in a DC movie. For example, Aidan Gillen, who played Littlefinger on “Game of Thrones,” played a CIA agent in “The Dark Knight Rises.”
Here are 21 actors who have appeared on “Game of Thrones” and as DC characters:
Jason Momoa is known as Khal Drogo to “Game of Thrones” fans but joined the DC Universe as Aquaman.
Momoa first played the hero in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and reprised the role in “Justice League,” and “Aquaman.”
Ciarán Hinds played Mance Rayder on “Game of Thrones” and voiced Steppenwolf in “Justice League.”
Steppenwolf is an alien military officer who leads an army of Parademons and brings them to Earth.
Michael McElhatton played evil Roose Bolton on “Game of Thrones” and was Black Clad Alpha in “Justice League.”
Black Clad Alpha is a bad guy.
James Cosmo played Jorah’s father, Jeor Mormont, on “Game of Thrones” and played Field Marshal Douglas Haig in “Wonder Woman.”
The character in “Wonder Woman” is based on a real World War I British army commander.
Pedro Pascal played Oberyn Martell on “Game of Thrones” and is playing what appears to be a businessman in “Wonder Woman 1984.”
Pascal also played Ed Indelicato on the unaired “Wonder Woman” pilot from 2011.
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje played Malko, the captain of a slaving ship on “Game of Thrones,” and was Waylon Jones aka Killer Croc in “Suicide Squad.”
Killer Croc is a cannibal.
Jim Broadbent joined “Game of Thrones” as Archmaester Ebrose and played a character named Jean Pierre Dubois in “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.”
Broadbent had a small role in the “Superman” movie.
Jack Gleeson played Joffrey Baratheon on “Game of Thrones” but one of his earliest roles was as a little boy in “Batman Begins.”
The little boy admires Batman and meets him when Batman is climbing a wall outside of the boy’s apartment.
Tamer Hassan played Forzho, a Dothraki Khal, on “Game of Thrones” and is listed as Judge Faden’s limo driver in “Batman Begins.”
His character in “Batman Begins” is a minor part.
Bronson Webb played WIll, a member of the Night’s Watch who saw White Walkers, on “Game of Thrones” and was a man who worked for the Joker in “The Dark Knight.”
His “Dark Knight” character claims to be a bounty hunter.
Aidan Gillen played Littlefinger on the HBO series and was a CIA agent named Bill Wilson in “The Dark Knight Rises. “
Bill is killed by Bane.
Burn Gorman played Karl Tanner, a member of the Night’s Watch, on “Game of Thrones” and was Phillip Stryver in “The Dark Knight Rises.”
Stryver is the Executive Vice President of Daggett Industries and is John Daggett’s assistant when Bane takes over.
Mark Killeen played Mero, a captain of the Second Sons, on “Game of Thrones” and made a brief appearance as an airport cop in “The Dark Knight Rises.”
The cop is punched and knocked out by Selina Kyle.
Esmé Bianco played Ros on “Game of Thrones” and appeared on “Supergirl” as Thara Ak-Var.
Thara is a childhood friend of Kara Danvers aka Supergirl.
Alexander Siddig was Doran Martell on “Game of Thrones” and joined “Gotham” as Ra’s al Ghul.
Ra’s al Ghul tries to make Bruce Wayne his heir on “Gotham.”
Hannah Waddingham played Septa Unella on “Game of Thrones” and Jax-Ur on “Krypton.”
Jax-Ur is the leader of the Black Zero terrorist group.
Ian McElhinney played Ser Barristan Selmy on “Game of Thrones” and was Val-El on “Krypton.”
Val-El is Seg’s grandfather and Seg is the grandfather of Superman.
Noah Taylor played Locke, a member of House Bolton, on “Game of Thrones” and was Adolf Hitler on “Preacher.”
“Preacher” is based on the comics printed by Vertigo, an imprint of DC Comics.
Tom Brooke played Lothar Frey on the third season of “Game of Thrones” and joined “Preacher” as Fiore.
Fiore is an angel from Heaven.
Elyes Gabel played Rakharo, a Dothraki bodyguard to Khaleesi, on “Game of Thrones” and voiced Thomas Keller aka Star Boy in “Justice League vs the Fatal Five.”
Star Boy is from the future in the animated DC movie.
Iain Glen, known to “Game of Thrones” fans as Jorah Mormont, will be playing Bruce Wayne aka Batman on DC’s “Titans.”
Batman is being introduced on the DC Universe show for its second season.