22 ‘Game of Thrones’ actors who have played Marvel characters

caption Sansa Stark on the “Game of Thrones” series finale. source Helen Sloan/HBO

HBO’s “ Game of Thrones” has an ensemble cast.

A number of the actors have played Marvel characters on TV and in movies.

Some are familiar, like Sophie Turner as Jean Grey, while others, like Natalie Dormer in “Captain America,” might not be remembered. Both “Game of Thrones” and Marvel feature a vast universe of characters. And in some cases, the worlds have merged, with some actors jumping from the HBO series to the Marvel franchise, including both movies and TV shows. Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) is an “X-Men” member, while Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) has played two Marvel characters. Here are 22 actors who have appeared on “Game of Thrones” and as Marvel characters:

Sophie Turner started playing Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones” when she was 13 years old and became a part of the “X-Men” universe as Jean Grey in “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

caption Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Jean Grey. source HBO and Walt Disney Studios

She’s reprising her role in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.”

Peter Dinklage played Tyrion, the youngest Lannister sibling, on “Game of Thrones” for eight seasons and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eitri in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

caption Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Eitri. source HBO and Disney/Marvel

Eitri is the last surviving dwarf of Nidavellir. He forges Thor’s new weapon, Stormbreaker.

But Dinklage also played Boliver Trask in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

caption Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Boliver Trask. source HBO and 20th Century Fox

Bolivar is a military scientist who experiments on mutants to create the Sentinel program.

Natalie Dormer played Margaery Tyrell on the HBO show and appeared in “Captain America: The First Avenger” as Private Lorraine.

caption Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell and Private Lorraine. source HBO and Disney/Marvel

Margaery is a kind and smart woman who briefly becomes queen of Westeros when she marries Joffrey Baratheon (Lannister) and then Tommen Baratheon (Lannister).

Private Lorraine is a soldier in the US Army who kisses Captain America.

Her brother on the series, Loras Tyrell, was played by Finn Jones, who starred as Danny Rand aka Iron Fist on Netflix’s Marvel series: “Iron Fist,” “Luke Cage,” and “The Defenders.”

caption Finn Jones as Loras Tyrell and Danny Rand. source HBO and Netflix

Loras is also Renly Baratheon’s lover.

Danny becomes the Iron Fist after training in K’un-Lun.

Jessica Henwick starred alongside Jones as Colleen Wing on Marvel’s Netflix series and was on “Game of Thrones” as Nymeria Sand.

caption Jessica Henwick as Nymeria Sand and Colleen Wing. source HBO and Netflix

Nymeria Sand is one of Oberyn Martell’s daughters, known as the Sand Snakes.

On the Netflix shows, Colleen is a martial artist and teacher who befriends Danny on his return to New York City.

Iwan Rheon, known to “Game of Thrones” fans as Ramsay Bolton, starred on “Inhumans” as Maximus.

caption Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton and Maximus. source HBO and ABC

Ramsay is the sadistic son of Roose Bolton who tortures Theon Greyjoy, rapes Sansa Stark, and kills Rickon Stark.

On ABC’s short-lived “Inhumans” series, Maximus is Black Bolt’s brother and wants to be king of Attilan.

Ed Skrein was briefly on “Game of Thrones” as Daario Naharis and played Francis Freeman aka Ajax in “Deadpool.”

caption Ed Skrein as Daario Naharis and Francis Freeman. source HBO and 20th Century Fox

Skrein was replaced by Michiel Huisman after one season on “Game of Thrones.”

Ajax is a villain with enhanced strength in “Deadpool.”

Clive Russell portrayed Brynden Tully on “Game of Thrones” and led the Asgardian army as Tyr in “Thor: The Dark World.”

caption Clive Russell as Bryden Tully and Tyr. source HBO and Disney/Marvel

Brynden Tully is Catelyn Stark’s uncle and died defending Riverrun from the Lannisters.

Richard Brake played the Night King on seasons four and five of “Game of Thrones” and served as an Einherjar Lieutenant in “Thor: The Dark World.”

caption Richard Brake as the Night King and as an Einherjar Lieutenant. source HBO and Disney/Marvel

Brake was replaced by Vladimir Furdik on seasons six through eight.

In “The Dark World,” the Einherjar are elite members of the Asgardian army.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje played Malko, the captain of a slaving ship on “Game of Thrones,” and was Algrim the Strong, also known as Kurse, in “Thor: The Dark World.”

caption Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Malko and as Algrim the Strong. source HBO and Disney/Marvel

Malko finds and captures Tyrion and Jorah on the shores of Volantis.

In “Thor: The Dark World,” Algrim served under Malekith of the Dark Elves and sacrificed himself to become the last of the Kursed, a type of dark super soldier.

Enzo Cilenti joined “Game of Thrones” as Yezzan zo Qaggaz, a slave trader from Yunkai, and was a watchtower guard in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

caption Enzo Cilenti as Yezzan zo Qaggaz and a watchtower guard. source HBO and Disney/Marvel

Yezzan zo Qaggaz buys Tyrion and Jorah from Malko.

Ralph Ineson played Dagmer Cleftjaw on “Game of Thrones” and was a Ravager pilot in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

caption Ralph Ineson as Dagmer Cleftjaw and a Ravager pilot. source HBO and Disney/Marvel

Dagmer Cleftjaw is a raider for House Greyjoy but he betrayed Theon at Winterfell and stabbed Maester Luwin before being flayed alive by Ramsay Bolton.

In “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Ineson was a member of Yondu’s Ravager faction.

James Faulkner played Randyll Tarly on “Game of Thrones” and was a Swiss Bank Manager in “X-Men: First Class.”

caption James Faulkner as Randyll Tarly and a Swiss banker. source HBO and 20th Century Fox

Randyll Tarly is Samwell Tarly’s father.

Erik (Magneto) goes to the Swiss banker for answers on Nazi scientist Klaus Schmidt’s whereabouts.

Hannah John-Kamen played Ornela, a member of a dosh khaleen who meets Daenerys and joined the MCU as Ava Starr aka Ghost in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

caption Hannah John-Kamen as Ornella and Ghost. source HBO and Disney/Marvel

Ghost can phase through physical objects.

Richard E. Grant played Izembaro on “Game of Thrones” and starred in “Logan” as Zander Rice.

caption Richard E. Grant as Izembaro and Zander Rice. source HBO and 20th Century Fox

Izembaro is the director of a theater group in Braavos.

Zander is a doctor in “Logan” who experiments on mutants.

Chuku Modu played Aggo, a Dothraki warrior, on “Game of Thrones,” and made a cameo in “Captain Marvel” as Soh-Larr, a Kree scout.

caption Chuku Modo as Aggo and Soh-Larr. source HBO and Disney/Marvel

Aggo, one of Khal Moro’s warriors, is killed by Daario.

Soh-Larr is captured by the Skrulls in “Captain Marvel.”

David Bradley is well-known as the evil Walder Frey on “Game of Thrones,” but he briefly appeared in “Captain America: The First Avenger” as the church keeper protecting the Tesseract in Norway.

caption David Bradley as Walder Frey and the Tesseract protector. source HBO and Disney/Marvel

Walder Frey presides over House Frey and teamed up with the Boltons to slaughter the Starks at the Red Wedding.

Conan Stevens played Gregor Clegane on two “Game of Thrones” episodes but made his film debut in “Man-Thing.”

caption Conan Stevens as Gregor Clegane and Man-Thing. source HBO and Lionsgate

Stevens was replaced by Ian Whyte and then Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson.

Man-Thing is a swamp creature from Marvel Comics.

Ciarán Hinds played Mance Rayder on “Game of Thrones” and technically played a Marvel character in “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.”

caption Ciarán Hinds as Mance Rayder and Mephisto. source HBO and Columbia Pictures

Mance Rayder is the Free Folk leader and the King-Beyond-the-Wall.

In “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,” Hinds portrays Mephisto, a demon whose human form goes by Roarke.

Maisie Williams grew up on-screen as she played Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones” and will be playing Rahne Sinclair aka Wolfsbane in “The New Mutants.”

caption Maisie Williams as Arya Stark and Wolfsbane. source HBO and Disney

“The New Mutants” is going to be a horror superhero film and is set to be released on April 3, 2020. Rahne is a Scottish mutant with the ability to transform into a wolf or the in-between form of a werewolf.

Harry Lloyd played Daenerys’ brother Viserys Targaryen and will be playing Charles Xavier on “Legion’s” third season.

caption Harry Lloyd as Viserys Targaryen and Charles Xavier. source HBO and FX

On “Legion,” Charles Xavier is David Heller’s dad.

Bonus: Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark, may be joining the Marvel ranks in “The Eternals.”

caption Richard Madden as Robb Stark. source HBO

Madden is reportedly in talks to join Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani in “The Eternals.”