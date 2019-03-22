Adidas has launched ‘Game of Thrones’ Ultra Boosts — here’s where to buy them before they sell out for good

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Adidas

UPDATE (March 22 at 10:05 a.m.): “We’re still working hard to eliminate bot activity so the launch will be slightly delayed. The sale will start within the next 15 minutes,” reads a message on the Adidas website.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Adidas have teamed up for a limited-edition collection of Ultra Boost sneakers.

The Game of Thrones collection is made up of six sneakers, each with a specific theme: Targaryen Dragons, House Targaryen, House Lannister, White Walker, Night’s Watch, and House Stark (pictured from top left to bottom right).

The Game of Thrones x Adidas Ultra Boost collection is available to buy on the Adidas website starting on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. EST. Each pair is $180.

HBO’s fantasy drama TV series “Game of Thrones” has amassed a huge cult following over its last seven seasons. In anticipation of the eighth and final season’s April 14 premiere date, “Game of Thrones” and Adidas have teamed up for a limited-edition collection of Ultra Boost sneakers.

Inspired by the noble families and warring factions, the six-sneaker collection includes themed pairs for the Targaryen dragons, House Targaryen, House Lannister, the White Walkers, the Night’s Watch, and House Stark. Each sneaker features faction sigils on the inside of the tongue, mottos on the heel tag, “Game of Thrones” insoles, and distinct colorways that tie into each theme.

The limited-edition collection is available to buy starting on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at Adidas, but don’t expect them to stay stocked for long, or for Adidas to restock them.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or you just think the sneakers look cool, you don’t want to wait to shop this limited-edition collection. If and when the collection sells out, we recommend checking out StockX for resales of the shoes.

Read more: Meet StockX, the sneaker resale startup making sure you never get scammed when buying collectible shoes online

Game of Thrones x Adidas Ultra Boost “Night’s Watch”

source Adidas

Also available on StockX, price varies by size

Game of Thrones x Adidas Ultra Boost “White Walker”

source Adidas

Also available on StockX, price varies by size

Game of Thrones x Adidas Ultra Boost “Targaryen Dragons”

source Adidas

Also available on StockX, price varies by size

Game of Thrones x Adidas Ultra Boost “House Stark”

source Adidas

Also available on StockX, price varies by size

Game of Thrones x Adidas Ultra Boost “House Lannister”

source Adidas

Also available on StockX, price varies by size

Game of Thrones x Adidas Ultra Boost “House Targaryen”

source Adidas

Also available on StockX, price varies by size