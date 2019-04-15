Arya’s flirtatious moment on the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 premiere has fans swooning

caption Gendry makes Arya laugh. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode one. “Winterfell.”

During the season eight premiere of the HBO show, Arya and Gendry finally reunited.

They were last together during season three.

The two flirted over metal as Arya requested a new weapon.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Arya Stark got a little flirty during Sunday’s premiere of “Game of Thrones” on HBO.

Shortly after the arrival of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and her army, Arya walks into the smithy to find Gendry forging weapons out of dragonglass and being messed with by the Hound. She steps in and tells him to leave Gendry alone.

Once the two were alone, they bantered like they used to and couldn’t stop smiling.

Read more: ‘Game of Thrones’ finally brought two beloved characters back together, but the reunion was tinged with a threat of discord

Fans were thrilled by their flirtatious reunion.

Both Arya and Gendry are so awkward and dorky and terrible at flirting. They need to get married right now. — Ally (@pllthing) April 15, 2019

arya….. gendry….. pic.twitter.com/aJ1FKIREDg — YOU ENJOY RISKING YOUR NECK DONT YOU (@librahoodwitch) April 15, 2019

Gendry & Arya : still a better love story than Jon and Daenerys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/DkGx1yxiV2 — I Hope This E-Mail Finds You Well (@akshansh_m) April 15, 2019

“NOW KISS” – me to Arya and Gendry all season — Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) April 15, 2019

Gendry and Arya first met on season one when Arya pretended to be a boy named Arry. The two formed a friendship over three seasons as they traveled north. But on the third season, the red priestess Melisandre took Gendry away for his royal blood, as he was the bastard son of Robert Baratheon.

After being separated, Arya spots Gendry for the first time when she’s watching the army processional as it arrives in Winterfell. Upon seeing her old friend, she gives a shy little smile and stares at his horse as it passes by.

caption Arya smiles as Gendry passes. source HBO

She later visits him the smithy to ask him to make her a weapon. Upon first interacting, Gendry stumbles over his words.

“That’s a nice axe you made [the Hound],” Arya says. “You’ve gotten better.”

“Gee, thanks, so have you,” Gendry says. “I mean, you look good.”

“Thanks, so do you,” Arya says.

caption Arya asks Gendry for a weapon. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Gendry later calls her Lady Stark before she tells him not to call her that.

“As you wish, my lady,” Gendry says, causing Arya to laugh and smile.

Some fans made comparisons to “The Princess Bride” with Gendry’s response.

ALSO CAN WE TALK ABOUT WHAT SEEMED TO BE A "PRINCESS BRIDE" REFERENCE WITH GENDRY AND ARYA, "AS YOU WISH M'LADY" ???????? — rebake son (@rebeckyjay) April 15, 2019

With Arya’s request for a new weapon, the two are sure to have more awkward and adorable interactions.

And as some fans pointed out, Robert Baratheon did once predict joining houses with the Starks, telling Ned Stark, “We’ll join our houses. I have a son, you have a daughter.”

Arya and Gendry need to stop playing games and do what the late King Rob predicted them to do #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/LtrWqje6mC — Emi (@EmiEleode) April 15, 2019

Sansa and Joffrey’s marriage technically didn’t since Joffrey was the son of Cersei and Jaime Lannister.

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.