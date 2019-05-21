‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin says he’s working on a video game while he finishes the final 2 books in the series

On Sunday evening, the last episode of “Game of Thrones” aired on HBO.

But “Game of Thrones” fans are still waiting on the last two books in the series from author George R.R. Martin.

Martin is notorious for taking on various other work while fans wait for his books, and in a new blog post, he said that he’s been consulting on a Japanese video game.

The game will reportedly be unveiled at the annual video game trade show, E3, in June.

When George R.R. Martin isn’t busy finishing up the last two books in his acclaimed fantasy novels that inspired “Game of Thrones,” he’s apparently helping to create a Japanese video game.

“I’m still here, and I’m still busy,” he wrote in a blog post published on May 20. Martin is working on a handful of new shows at HBO, two shows for Hulu, and a variety of other projects.

But what stood out the most was his mention of a completely new project: “I’ve consulted on a video game out of Japan,” he said.

Wait, what? A video game?

According to Eurogamer, Martin’s video game project will be unveiled in the very near future – it’s reportedly scheduled to be unveiled at the annual video game trade show, E3, in mid-June.

Moreover, the game is said to be a collaboration between Martin and the development studio From Software – a studio best-known for making the fantasy series “Dark Souls,” and more recently known for the excellent “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.”

It’s not clear whether the game has anything to do with Martin’s books, but there have been a variety of games based on “Game of Thrones.” Notably, none of those games are very good.

If nothing else, Martin’s tease of a video game project will give “Game of Thrones” diehards another little nugget to obsess over for the time being.

And in case there was any doubt, Martin said that he’s still working on the last two books in his acclaimed fantasy series: “‘The Winds of Winter’ is very late, I know, I know, but it will be done. I won’t say when, I’ve tried that before, only to burn you all and jinx myself … but I will finish it, and then will come ‘A Dream of Spring.'”