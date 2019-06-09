‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin is making a new video game with a beloved studio, and it’s called ‘Elden Ring’

- “Game of Thrones” fans are still waiting on the last two books in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series from author George R.R. Martin.
- On Sunday, a new fantasy/action-RPG game being co-created by George R.R. Martin was announced: “Elden Ring.”
- The game is said to be the “largest game to-date” from the legendary Japanese studio Martin’s working with, From Software. “Bloodborne” and “Dark Souls” creator Hidetaka Miyazaki is working with Martin on the Xbox One and PC game.
- Check out the first teaser trailer for “Elden Ring” below.
